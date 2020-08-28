ELIZABETHTON—Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten wanted to spread the scoring around in Friday night’s nonconference football game with Sullivan East.
Mission accomplished.
The Cyclones had six different players account for touchdowns in the first half on the way to a 58-7 thrashing of East at Citizens Bank Stadium.
“We really just wanted to get off to a great start and we just hit the ground running,” Witten said of his team’s effort. “It was awesome to see. A lot of energy, a lot of excitement and the great thing is we’re 2-0.”
DOMINANT UP FRONT
Elizabethton scored touchdown on all eight of its possessions in the first half.
Several different Cyclone backs found plenty of running room behind a dominant performance from the Elizabethton offensive line.
“Our line struggled a little bit last week. We wanted to come out tonight and really establish the run and get those guys involved. (The line) had a sour taste in their mouths from last week. And those guys have worked really hard this week and I’m proud of them,” Witten said.
Nate Stephens led the ground game, picking up 102 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Cylcones, while LeDarian Avery had 71 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins had a big game in the air attack. The junior completed 6-of-18 passes for 168 yards and three touchdown strikes, including a 78-yard touchdown pass play to wide receiver Parker Hughes.
Rollins also connected on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jake Roberts and a 17-yard scoring strike to Braden Holly.
In addition to his passing scores, Rollins put the Cyclones on the scoreboard just four plays into the game on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Sean Smithdeal, who connected on seven of eight PAT attempts, closed out the scoring for Elizabethton in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard field goal.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Elizabethton’s stellar performance on offense was matched by the Cyclone defensive effort.
The Cyclones held East (1-1) to 13 yards rushing in the first half and to 91 total offensive yards in the opening half.
Also, the Elizabethton defense recorded three interceptions in the contest.
“That’s a type of ball club that you can’t make mistakes against,” Patriots coach J.C. Simmons said. “We made mistakes and started playing the blame game and all that kind of stuff."
Sullivan East's lone score came in the final :05 of the game when Seth Dalton connected with Manny Milhorn for a 61-yard TD.
“I think that hopefully we can become a better team after this. Hopefully we learned a lot about what family is,” Simmons said. “They’re a tough ball club. We gave them all we had and we move on to next week.”
UP NEXT
Elizabethton hits the road next week with a key contest at Daniel Boone, while East is open before hosting Volunteer on Sept. 11.