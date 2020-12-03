When Elizabethton plays Haywood in the Class 4A BlueCross Bowl on Saturday, it will mark another step forward on the path for Northeast Tennessee football teams.
It’s a journey that took almost 25 years to begin.
The TSSAA went to a true statewide playoff setup in 1977, inviting all 16 district champions into the postseason. But from that season until 2001, Northeast Tennessee couldn’t navigate its way to the title game.
It wasn’t an athletic issue. From 1977-2000, Northeast Tennessee produced 29 boys basketball and baseball teams that played for a state championship.
But football couldn’t break down the door until Mike Lunsford’s Cloudland bunch did it in 2001 by reaching the Class 1A state-title game against Ezell-Harding. The Highlanders lost, 63-26, but reaching the football pinnacle was no longer a pipe dream.
Greeneville made it three years in a row from 2009-11, claiming titles in the last two of those years. After the Greene Devils turned the back-to-back trick for as second time in 2017-18, Elizabethton found its path.
Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten credited Greeneville with paving the way to his team’s first championship. He said his program learned a great deal from the Greene Devils’ approach.
Elizabethton beat the Greene Devils twice in 2019, in the regular season and the quarterfinals. The Cyclones pulled off the same feat this year.
But the Greene Devils played Elizabethton as tough as any opponent over these last two years, and they still have Witten’s respect. He gave credit to the Greene Devils during Tuesday’s BlueCross Bowl press conference.
“Greeneville challenged us,” Witten said. “We knew we had to get better to compete against them. It changed the way we worked, and changed our approach.”
Last year’s regular season game against Greeneville, in retrospect, was more or less the Class 4A title game. The Cyclones won on a last-second field goal, gained the confidence they needed, and dominated the later stages of the playoff rematch.
This year, the quarterfinal rematch of a regular season blowout was the toughest of the two meetings. Elizabethton won 24-20 before traveling to Nolensville and winning in blowout fashion for the second straight year.
So the Cyclones know the path very well now. Northeast Tennessee is no longer a stranger to the BlueCross Bowl.
The question that remains for Saturday is this: Can the Cyclones secure their place in history with a second straight state title? Haywood will have its chance to deny that dream.
Kickoff is set for noon (EST) at Cookeville’s Tucker Stadium.