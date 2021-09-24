ELIZABETHTON — Bryson Rollins ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Elizabethton overcame itself and Anderson County 27-7 Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium.
The Cyclones (4-1) won this non-region 4A clash despite committing 14 penalties for 127 yards.
“The kids played extremely hard and fought their tails off,” said Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten. “We killed ourselves with so many penalties, which is uncharacteristic of us, but we put up a good fight.
“This is a boost of confidence for us because we might see these guys again in postseason. So now, we know we can play with them,” added Witten.
Rollins got things going on the fourth play of the game when he hit Jake Roberts across the middle with a perfect pass. Roberts cut up the sideline and raced untouched 70 yards for the score and the early 7-0 lead.
The Cyclones’ offense got bogged down with a string of penalties and its defense was left to keep the Mavericks (2-4) in check.
Things heated up in the final minute of the first half when Rollins scampered 30 yards of a TD with 48 seconds left on the clock.
After receiving the ensuing kickoff, Anderson County had a miscommunication on the snap and fumbled. The Cyclones’ Trenton Taylor pounced on the loose football and ’Betsy was back in business on the Mavs’ 25-yard line.
Rollins covered the final six yards for a touchdown with 14 seconds on the clock and the Cyclones went to halftime with a 20-0 advantage.
Anderson County showed some life to open the third quarter by mounting an 11-play, 66-yard scoring drive. Nick Moog bulled his way into the endzone for a 7-yard TD, narrowing the deficit to 20-7 with 6:04 left in the quarter.
But the Mavs could get no closer.
Cade Russell scored on a spectacular 36-yard jaunt midway through the fourth quarter giving the Cyclones an insurmountable 27-7 lead.
Rollins was quick to credit his teammates for his performance.
“I couldn’t do any of this without those offensive linemen,” said Rollins. “They work so hard.
“Tonight, we had an opportunity to play a lot of young guys who hadn’t been in games like this,” added Rollins. “It was awesome that we could do that and come out with the win.”
Gavin Noe was a bright spot for the Mavericks, rushing 23 times for 115 tough yards.
Next up: Elizabethton travels to Sullivan East next week for a key Region 1-4A contest.