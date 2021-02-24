CHATTANOOGA — Elizabethton senior Jonathan “Deuce” Morton became the first Northeast Tennessee wrestler to win three straight state individual wrestling championships on Wednesday night at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Counting back-to-back state titles as a linebacker on the Cyclones football team, he is a five-time state champion athlete.
Morton, who finished his season at 32-1, blasted his way through the early rounds the 220-pound bracket at the Class A/AA tournament. In round one, he pinned Phillip Vetter of Creek Wood in just 15 seconds. He took a sudden victory over Rob Atwood of Trousdale County in the quarterfinal and pinned Mason Kell of Whitwell in the semifinal.
It set up a showdown with Pigeon Forge’s Caleb Wolfe in the championship match. In a hard-fought encounter, Morton came through with the fall with 45 seconds left in the match.
Other Elizabethton wrestlers all captured wins at the state tournament. Trenton Taylor had two pins in the heavyweight consolation bracket. Holden Roaten also had two pins at 120 pounds, while Logan Watson (126) and Darris Reece each had one win.
Sullivan East’s Dawson Jones picked up three wins and placed sixth in the 152-pound bracket. Tucker Brown at 113 and Mason Arrington at 145 also won their opening-round matches. Jacob Cross at 106 and Dominic Cross at 160 were victorious in consolation matches.
Sullivan South’s Sean Clare won twice by decision and once by pinfall to finish sixth at 195. Rebels teammate Alex Overbay won by a 7-5 decision in his first-round match.
The girls competition is Thursday with action shifting Friday to the Class AAA boys.