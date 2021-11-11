Traveling to Anderson County for a football playoff game hasn’t been a fun trip for Elizabethton in the past.
The Cyclones' season ended in Clinton in 2017 and 2018 with margins of 17 and 33 points. But this time the Cyclones are the two-time defending state champions and have already beaten the Mavericks this season.
“Our seniors know how difficult it is to play at Anderson County,” said Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten, whose team will play in the second round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs Friday night in Clinton. “It’s a tough place to play and a tough environment.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Cyclones (9-1) defeated the Mavericks (6-5) by a score of 27-7 back on Sept. 24. But that was the first game for Anderson County without injured starting quarterback Walker Martinez.
“There was an adjustment for them, trying to figure out what their offensive game would be,” Witten said. “They are not the same team without Martinez, but they have played good competition and won every region game they played. We need to get off to a good start.”
STILL RUNNING
One thing that hasn’t changed for the Mavericks is the tough running of Gavin Noe.
“They are a run-the-football team first,” Witten said. “We have to tackle him. He’s over 200 pounds and many games he gets 20-plus carries. Against Greeneville last year in the second round, he had 40 carries. We have to expect he will get a heavy dose of the football.”
Witten also noted Anderson put the ball in Noe’s hands after trailing 21-14 at halftime to Seymour last week. The Mavericks outscored the Eagles 25-0 in the second half.
“They scored on every possession in the second half,” Witten said.
Noe has carried 232 times this season for 1,429 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Cody Miller, a freshman, has taken over at quarterback. He has thrown for 606 yards and six touchdowns.
Bryson Vowell is the top receiving threat with 43 catches for 695 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The top defensive player is linebacker Zach Shannon, who has 89 tackles, 18 for loss, and nine sacks. He also has 367 yards receiving at tight end.
CYCLONES IMPROVING
Witten said his team has performed well this season, especially after the early loss to Greeneville.
“We’ve got a strong continuity,” he said. “We answered a lot of questions we had, bouncing back after Greeneville. We’ve grown up a little defensively.”
Eli Williams, Mason Ball and Blake Stewart are the leaders from their linebacker positions.
Offensively, Cyclones opponents know about quarterback Bryson Rollins. But Cade Russell has been a key force, too.
“The unsung hero is Cade Russell with his willingness to block and let Bryson run,” Witten said. “And the offensive line has jelled and found consistency.”
STAT LEADERS
Rollins has thrown for 1,187 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 814 yards and 14 scores.
Russell has 754 yards rushing with nine touchdowns while Jake Roberts has 715 yards receiving with 12 scores.