Elizabethton didn’t need a perfect game to beat Nolensville in Friday’s Class 4A state semifinals 56-21, but that’s just about what the top-ranked Cyclones got.
And boy, it was some show to watch.
Winning 29 consecutive games doesn’t happen by accident, and head coach Shawn Witten’s bunch will have the opportunity Saturday to achieve glory again against Haywood at Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.
TELLING STATS
When looking at what the difference is during a football game, there’s always a few telling stats.
The key numbers in Friday’s contest were the third- and fourth-down conversions for the Cyclones.
Elizabethton (14-0) was 4-for-7 on converting third downs and 3-for-3 on fourth-down. Whenever the Cyclones missed a third down, they’d immediately make up for it on the next play.
In fact, the first score of the evening was on fourth down when Mr. Football finalist Bryson Rollins completed a 9-yard goal line fade to the back of the end zone to Parker Hughes.
Elizabethton didn’t punt once, scored on every possession and averaged 9.9 yards per play. That’s what is referred to as completely dominating the football game.
Elizabethton is obviously used to working with a running clock in most games. To get one in the state semifinals on the road and with over seven minutes to play in the final period, however, is another testament to how far the Cyclones are ahead of the competition.
The Cyclones’ defense, for the most part, shut down Nolensville. The Knights ran 56 plays, but averaged only 4.3 yards per play and gave up four sacks.
The Knights were 5-for-10 on third down and converted both of the fourth downs they attempted.
SEPARATION
Speaking of Hughes, he might’ve put the final touches on his résumé for being the winner of the Mr. Football award this season.
He ran the ball 14 times for 191 yards, caught three passes for 30 yards and tallied three touchdowns.
Most game-changing plays don’t happen until the second half, but after Cade Russell intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line and Hughes scored three plays later on an 85-yard scamper, the game was over.
Nolensville had no answer for Hughes. And on the one pass that he was targeted but didn’t end up with the catch, the Knights were flagged for pass interference.
Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and Hughes has stepped into the spotlight in a big way in the last two games.
AMONGST ALL-TIME GREATS
Running the streak up to 29 is impressive and the Cyclones could be mentioned in the same sentence as some of the area’s greatest football teams.
The first that comes to mind are the legendary Dobyns-Bennett teams of the late 1940s that wore green jerseys to imitate Frank Leahy’s Notre Dame teams and reeled off 37 straight wins from Oct. 31, 1946 to Sept. 22, 1950.
That bunch was headlined by the late Cecil Puckett and the “Touchdown Twins,” J.W. and D.W. Salley.
Tennessee High in the early 1970s had a 28-game winning streak that included back-to-back titles and a mythical national championship in 1972. Greeneville won 30 in a row in 2018-19.
WHAT THE CROWD DOESN’T SEE
In the first half, Elizabethton linebacker Deuce Morton lost his helmet on a play and took a hit to the chin area that bloodied his mouth.
He came to the sidelines, was cleaned up, given a gauze pad and was back out on the gridiron in the next series. That’s the epitome of playing with the heart of a champion.
After the Cyclones scored on their first possession of the second half to answer the Nolensville score, Elizabethton’s Braden Holly boomed the ensuing kickoff into the end zone. Witten was jumping up and down on the sidelines like his team had just had a game-winning drive.
Who does that on a kickoff in the middle of the third quarter, even if it is in the state semifinals? That speaks to the massive investment Witten and his staff have put into this squad and how much they appreciate the most minute details of the game.
One of the biggest telling signs of a great football team lies in the offensive line. If the whole line is in complete synchronization, firing off the snap of the ball at the same time, you’re going to win a lot of football games.
Elizabethton’s line did just that all night as the Cyclones rushed 38 times for 328 yards and kept Rollins’ jersey squeaky clean all night.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN
It’s easy for fans to turn out when the game is at home, but the Elizabethton faithful came in droves over five hours away from Northeast Tennessee.
Even when Nolensville would play obnoxiously loud music up until when Elizabethton snapped the ball, the cowbells of Cyclones fans seemed to give the Knights more problems.
You won’t see it in many places on social media, but an hour before kickoff Elizabethton had two or three times more fans in the stands than the home-standing Knights. And even when attendance is limited during the coronavirus pandemic, the Nolensville crowd didn’t outnumber Elizabethton by much.
So, kudos to you, Cyclone nation. You showed out on the road and the boys in black and orange certainly appreciated it.