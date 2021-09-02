Elizabethton’s rivalry with Greeneville, which dates back to 1924, took on a new meaning when the teams met in the 1997 playoffs.
These days it is the premier high school football matchup on a statewide basis for Class 4A.
Over the last four years, the state championship trophy can be found in one of these two schools, located 43 miles apart. And this year’s game, set for Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton, is a battle between the No. 1-ranked Cyclones and No. 2-ranked Greene Devils.
Elizabethton is the two-time defending state champion while Greeneville went back-to-back in 2017-18. It’s the first time in Northeast Tennessee history that four state championships have been represented in a regular season game.
It’s yet another cherry on top of what was already an icing-on-the-cake rivalry.
“It really brings the best out of everyone,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “Win or lose you learn so much about yourself and your team that maybe you didn’t know. Maybe you have some unsung heroes who step up and help you get a win.
“It’s a great football game for Northeast Tennessee. Anyone who is a fan of high school football, this should be a real treat.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Cyclones are 1-0, having beaten Science Hill and then rescheduling their Week 2 game because of COVID concerns with Rhea County’s program. Greeneville is 2-0, having outscored Knox Central and Grainger by a combined margin of 120-23.
RECENT HISTORY
This will be the fifth contest between these schools in three years with Elizabethton winning four in a row.
The Cyclones beat the Greene Devils 24-21 in a thriller at home during the 2019 regular season. In the state quarterfinals, the Cyclones turned in a 24-13 victory.
Last year, the Cyclones won big by a score of 44-10 at Greeneville in the regular season. The state quarterfinal rematch was much different, but the Cyclones held on for a 24-20 win.
In each of those two seasons, the Cyclones finished with a record of 15-0. They will carry a 31-game winning streak into this contest, the second-longest in Northeast Tennessee history behind Dobyns-Bennett’s 37, set in the late 1940s.
THE MATCHUP
Greeneville brings plenty of weapons to the table, including big-play-threat running back Mason Gudger. He has gained 201 yards on 22 carries this season for 9.1 per attempt with three touchdowns.
Quarterback Brady Quillen has thrown for 262 yards and three touchdowns while Corbin Cannon has 170 yards passing with four scoring tosses. Jaden Stephenson, and Jakobi Gillespie are the top receiving threats along with Gudger (three catches for 118 yards with two scores). Gillespie also has an interception return for a touchdown.
“Obviously they have a number of weapons,” Witten said. “Every time Gudger touches the ball, he’s a home-run threat. They are tough to stop. We have to be sound and do a great job on defense.”
When Elizabethton has the ball, it will rely on the guidance of quarterback Bryson Rollins along with running from Cade Russell and Nate Stephens, and receiving from Jake Roberts.
“Greeneville’s kids work really hard and they are very sound and disciplined,” Witten said. “This game comes down to the fourth quarter, and the guys in the trenches. We have to be good and very tough, and stay in there.”
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The winner gains a huge advantage toward winning the Region 1-4A title, which is almost a prerequisite for postseason success because of the revamped Region 2.
“There’s a lot at stake early in the season,” Witten said. “It’s the first time this game has been this early and it makes it different.”
ANOTHER BIG ONE
This is just the second game for the Cyclones, and both rank high on the schedule.
“We are very fortunate to be able to play in a game two weeks ago with 6,500 fans at ETSU,” Witten said. “And here we are opening the season with our two biggest games on the schedule. And this time we get an opportunity to be at home.”