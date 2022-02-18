CHURCH HILL — Living up to their nickname, the Elizabethton Cyclones flattened Tennessee High in Friday’s District 1-3A boys basketball tournament quarterfinal at Volunteer High School.
After the Vikings scored the first basket of the game, the Cyclones stormed back with the next 15 points on the way to a 78-60 win. As the Vikings were reeling, the Cyclones went up 22-5 at the end of one quarter and 38-20 at the half.
Elizabethton (14-12) will now face tournament host Volunteer in Saturday’s semifinals. The Cyclones also advanced to next week’s regional round.
Bryce VanHuss led a balanced ‘Betsy attack with 19 points. Nicholas Wilson was a force inside with 17 points. Seth Carter ended with 15 points and Jake Roberts scored 11.
VanHuss made six shots from 3-point range and Carter knocked down three.
“I felt like we set the tone early with our hustle,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “We made some things happen, got some easy buckets. The shots started falling and that was the story from there on out.
“Nic was outstanding inside. Bryce and Carter both shot the ball extremely well, while Jake and Bryson (Rollins) did a great job of finding the guys with very unselfish play. When you do that, good things happen.”
Wilson gives the Cyclones extra strength inside. He missed the first part of the season with an injury, but has come on strong of late. He had a one-handed slam to thrill the crowd in the third quarter and missed on another slam attempt.
“We’ve got five seniors and we want to make our mark,” Wilson said. “In the regular season, we lost a few in a row. It doesn’t matter because now we’re in the tournament. We just have to play hard and play together.”
Tennessee High, which was led by Colin Brown with five treys and 20 points overall, ended its season at 8-20. Brandon Dufore added 13 points for the Vikings.
GIRLS
Unicoi County 46, Tennessee High 31
The Lady Devils (9-21) controlled the action most of the game and trailed only once, 7-6 early in the second quarter.
It was Unicoi’s aggressive drives to the basket and shut-down defense that led to the victory over the Lady Vikings (5-23). Unicoi County will face top-seed Sullivan East in Saturday’s District 1-3A semifinal at 3 p.m.
“A couple of weeks ago, they beat us at their place,” Unicoi County coach Brandon Broyles said. “I challenged them the last three days and pulled the Kellie Harper speech out. I told our kids they were tougher than us up there.
“You look back at Unicoi County basketball through the years and a staple has been the toughness. Except for about a two-minute span, I thought we were the team that played the hardest and were the toughest.”
Faith Bennett epitomized that toughness. Undersized when she would be playing down low, she attacked and led the Lady Devils with 15 points. Laurel Osborne was a target inside early and ended with eight points. Abigail Rush and Olivia Bailey each scored seven as Unicoi County advanced to the next week’s regional tournament.
“If Faith was 3-4 inches taller, she would be dangerous,” Broyles said. “She did a great job and all the seniors did a great job. At the first of the season, no one picked us to go to the region tournament with who we had coming back and a first-year coach. But, here we are.”
Anna Kate Kinch scored nine and Kendall Cross ended with eight for Tennessee High.