It was the perfect way to end the week for the Cyclones.
After a pair of big non-conference basketball games earlier in the week, Elizabethton defeated nearest rival and Three Rivers Conference foe Happy Valley 56-41 on Friday evening at Treadway Gym.
The Cyclones (5-2, 2-0) extended their winning streak to five games and it came after Monday and Tuesday wins over Cosby and David Crockett.
“We were talking about a win is a win and we were happy to keep rolling,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt said. “But tonight, we felt like we could have played better, so we started nit-picking a little bit. We were thinking how we could do better in certain situations and play together.”
One area where Honeycutt didn’t have any complaints was the inside play of William Willocks and Nicholas Wilson.
Willocks led the team with 17 points, which included going 9-for-9 at the free-throw line. Wilson posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, even with Happy Valley trying to slow him down with a 2-3 zone.
“We practice a lot against the 2-3 zone. At the beginning of the season, we didn’t have Jake (Roberts) so teams would put in the zone,” Wilson said. “We can score around the rim so it doesn’t affect us because we have shooters too.”
Roberts, who was the MVP of the Cyclones’ state championship football game, is one of those shooters. He scored nine points, including a long-range, 3-pointer. Nate Stephens, another Cyclone who was part of the state champion gridiron team, added seven points and a trey of his own.
The Warriors (0-5, 0-3) continued their early-season struggles.
Alex Lunceford was the lone Happy Valley player in double figures with 17 points. Blake Young and Andrew Clawson each scored seven, but the Warriors struggled on the offensive end, missing opportunities to match the Cyclones’ scores in the second and third quarters.
“We had some really good looks in the first half, but we didn’t make them,” Happy Valley coach Jeremy Maddox said. “The other big deal was we didn’t rebound. I don’t know what their first-shot percentage was, but I’ve seen them shoot it better than tonight. Willocks and Wilson got rebounds and put-backs. Those just kill you.
“You’re not going to get them all, but we’ve got to get a higher percentage of rebounds.”
It had been an area of struggle for Elizabethton as well, but they’ve put a larger emphasis on boxing out and coming up with the rebounds, particularly on the offensive end.
“That’s something we’ve been harping on and saying we’ve got to be better at,” Honeycutt said. “That was a big part of our game plan. Defensively, we’ve been rebounding well, but I felt like we could get more offensive boards. We didn’t shoot it particularly well, but we were able to get some scores around the basket. We’re not very big, but manufacturing those points is important.”
GAINING RESPECT
Wilson was happy to get another conference win, especially since the Cyclones were picked near the bottom of the preseason polls by the league coaches.
“That’s two conference wins. We were fifth in the preseason rankings so we took that personally,” Wilson said. “We’re trying to work our way up the standings.”
NEXT UP
Elizabethton is scheduled to face Seymour in the first round of the Maryville Heritage tournament Monday at 11:30 a.m. Happy Valley is scheduled to play at Sullivan North on Monday at 7:30 p.m.