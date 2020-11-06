ELIZABETHTON — If there’s ever been a misleading final football score, it happened Friday night in the first round of the TSSAA Region 1-4A playoffs at Citizens Bank Stadium, where Elizabethton hammered East Ridge 56-34.
Beginning defense of its 2019 state championship with its 26th straight win, Elizabethton (11-0) never broke a sweat after gaining a 28-0 edge through one period and a 49-7 advantage at intermission.
Superstar Parker Hughes scored four times to lead the Cyclones, who received five touchdown passes from cool-as-a-cucumber quarterback Bryson Rollins.
“Preparation is the key to success — we worked it really hard during the week,” said veteran Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten. “Luckily we faced these guys last year (a 44-8 win) so we had a chance to evaluate that film.
“We got Parker the ball early — try to get our best player the football and get him out in space. I thought our offensive line is really hitting their stride, but I still think we’ve not played our best football yet.”
And that could be a scary thought for East Hamilton, which travels to Carter County next Friday to meet the Cyclones in state quarterfinal play.
East Hamilton buried Sullivan South by a 56-20 count in its playoff opener.
“We’ve never played East Hamilton before, so it’s going to be fun preparing for a new team,” Witten said. “We know how good Sullivan South is, so we know we’ve got our work cut of for us next week.”
IMMEDIATE DOMINATION
Rollins hit Hughes with a 24-yard TD pass to end the game’s first drive, and from there East Ridge (6-5) did all it could to pour gas on the fire.
The Pioneers lost three fumbles in the game’s first 16 minutes, providing short fields and making life easy for Rollins, Hughes and the Cyclones.
Rollins, a junior who generally runs the football quite a bit, finished the evening 11 of 15 through the air for 267 yards and the five TDs — three to Hughes, one each to Jordan Killion and Jake Roberts.
A 55-yard scoring laser to Hughes to end the first half was a beautiful pass play, and his 59-yard bomb to Killion was of similar perfection.
“We chose not to run Bryson tonight,” Witten said. “He’s carried a lot of load the last several weeks. We didn’t really want to put him in a situation where he might get banged up.”
The versatile Hughes, meanwhile, ran it out of the backfield a half-dozen times for 68 yards, while catching six passes for 161 yards.
Running back Nate Stephens also had a nice game, scoring two times and picking up 90 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
“We wanted to try and get Nate Stephens going again and we tried to mix it up with Parker a little bit, show some new wrinkles,” Witten said. “It all went well.”
Elizabethton, which played its backups throughout the second half, finished with over 400 yards of total offense.
Place-kicker Sean Smithdeal, now 63 of 66 on the season, made all eight of his point-after attempts.
PIONEERS COMPETE
East Ridge, located just 15 minutes from Chattanooga and the No. 4 seed out of District 2, competed well once the issue was decided.
Running back Desmon Drake fashioned two touchdown runs for the Pioneers, including a 69-yard dash, while QB Cameron Sanders ran for a 64-yard score and completed a 41-yard TD toss on the last play of the game to Isaac Scott.
Drake finished with 168 yards rushing. Sanders ran for 103 yards.
Latrel Adair also found the end zone for East Ridge.