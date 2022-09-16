ELIZABETHTON — Well, sometimes you eat the bear!
Overcoming early season travails, Elizabethton blew by Grainger 47-0 in a Region 1-4A matchup at Citizens Bank Stadium on Friday.
The Cyclones (1-1, 1-3) were amazingly efficient on offense in the first half. They had six possessions, ran 15 plays and scored six times in the span of just six minutes. By halftime the score was 41-0 and the Grizzlies (1-2, 2-3) were on the run.
“We were desperate for a win,” said Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten. “We had a good week of practice and then being at home tonight gave us a lot of energy.
“Getting off to such a fast start was the key,” added Witten. “We still have a standard we want to meet although we’re not there yet. But it’s really a good feeling to get in the win column.”
‘Betsy took the opening kickoff and scored in just three plays. Dalton Mitchell connected with Teddy Orton on a 30-yard touchdown pass. The series took less than a minute off the clock and covered 47 yards.
Nate Stephens made it 14-0 after he dashed 30 yards to the end zone. Orton then hauled in a 36-yard TD pass from Gib Maupin to make the score 21-0 with six minutes still left in the first quarter.
Elizabethton added 20 more unanswered points in the second quarter and the second half was played under a running clock.
Maupin and Campbell traded quarterbacking duties throughout the contest. Maupin completed 7 of 9 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Campbell was 6 of 6 for 120 yards and 2 TDs.
Stephens finished with 99 yards rushing on five carries and scored twice. Orton had four receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s always a confidence boost to get a win,” said Stephens. “We knew we were better than a 0-3 team, so we just kept working hard to improve.”
While the Cyclones amassed 441 yards of total offense in the game, their defense limited Grainger to just 164 yards.
Next week, Elizabethton is on the road to Anderson County.
