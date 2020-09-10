It has been a long tough road for Daniel Boone when playing Elizabethton in football.
These teams have lined up 34 times, and the Trailblazers have just two wins (2005 and 2012). And this time around the Cyclones are the defending Class 4A state champions and ranked No. 1 in the state.
Boone (1-2) will play host to Elizabethton (2-0) on Friday night at Hale Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30.
Included on the list of other games, Volunteer travels to take on Sullivan East.
Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said he knows about Elizabethton’s ability to score.
“They bring a very balanced attack that can strike from anywhere on the field,” he said. “They make lots of big plays.”
Quarterback Bryson Rollins has passed for 401 yards and six scores. Running back Nate Stephens has totaled 148 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Parker Hughes has 282 yards receiving and four scores.
Boone counters with an offensive attack reliant upon running back Brennan Blair. Over the last two weeks, he has 71 carries for 311 yards.
“They have a ball-control offense with a big offensive line,” Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said. “Brennan Blair is a tough running back, and they wear you down. (Quarterback) Jackson Jenkins is an accurate thrower.”
Jeremy Jenkins said the Cyclones are very active on the defensive line.
“They do a good job of eliminating the big play,” Jeremy Jenkins said.
Witten said his team should be mentally and physically fresh after being off last week.
VOLUNTEER (0-2) AT SULLIVAN EAST (1-1)
The Falcons could use a little good news after starting the season a week late and getting knocked off by Sullivan Central and David Crockett.
Running back Cameron Johnson managed only two yards per carry last week, so Volunteer will look to get the ground game on track.
Meanwhile, East managed only 91 yards of total offense in last week’s loss to Elizabethton after a strong opening-week performance against Johnson County.
KNOXVILLE WEBB (2-1) AT DAVID CROCKETT (1-2)
The Pioneers could have their hands full against the Division II Spartans, who boast sophomore quarterback Charlie Robinson.
He threw four touchdown passes in last week’s 45-28 win over Boyd-Buchanan. But Robinson also had a 47-yard two-interception game against state power McCallie in a 55-0 loss in Week 2. McCallie rushed for 314 yards on 32 carries in that win.
The Pioneers are coming off a 49-0 win over Volunteer. Notre Dame commitment Prince Kollie has totaled 349 yards rushing with five touchdowns on the season.
CHEROKEE (1-2) AT MORRISTOWN WEST (2-0)
Points have been hard to come by for the Chiefs after opening the season with an outburst of 48.
Back-to-back shutouts have followed, and now they face an opponent they have beaten only twice in the last 14 years. The good news is that win came last season. West broke a nine-game losing streak with last week’s win over Jefferson County.
PIGEON FORGE (1-0) AT SULLIVAN CENTRAL (2-0)
Could the Cougars get to 3-0 for the first time since 1986?
They have met Pigeon Forge only one time in school history, and that was last year’s 32-6 victory on the road.
Will Nottingham has thrown for 332 yards with six touchdowns in Central’s first two games.
NORTH GREENE (0-2) AT SULLIVAN SOUTH (2-0)
Unable to play rival Gate City, Virginia, because of the pandemic, the Rebels rounded up a game against the Class 3A Huskies.
This could be a long night for North Greene, which is coming off a 42-0 loss to Unicoi County. South outscored its first two opponents by a combined margin of 61-8.
HAMPTON (2-0) AT CLOUDLAND (1-1)
The Bulldogs once again enter with the look of a strong favorite after beating Cloudland 42-0 and 42-6 in two meetings last season.
Cloudland got a big game from Seth Birchfield in last week’s win over Cosby while Aidan Vines rushed for over 100 yards in the Bulldogs’ victory over rival Happy Valley.
UNICOI COUNTY (1-2) AT HAPPY VALLEY (1-1)
The Warriors had won five straight in this rivalry before taking it on the chin in last year’s 35-0 decision.
The teams are coming in from opposite directions this time as the Blue Devils posted a shutout of North Greene while Happy Valley didn’t score against Hampton.
SULLIVAN NORTH (0-2) AT CHUCKEY-DOAK (1-1)
This rivalry started in the 2011 playoffs and has produced some tight games. Three of the six meetings were one-score wins by the Raiders.
North will try to bounce back after missing last week’s game against Cosby because of COVID-19.
CLAIBORNE (2-0) AT UNAKA (1-0)
These teams have met only five times since the first battle in 1979. Last year’s game was a shootout with Claiborne winning 54-28.
Storm Livesay had touchdown runs of 30 and 62 yards in Claiborne’s impressive 28-7 win over West Greene last week.