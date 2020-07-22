Marc Poland is chasing a world record for a good cause.
The three-time national champion in endurance cycling will attempt to break the world record for a 100-kilometer time trial on Aug. 25 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Proceeds from the event will benefit Coalition For Kids.
He was at the Coalition For Kids in Johnson City on Tuesday to share with the children his love of endurance racing. Poland, 62, feels he can break the current world record of 2:47:49 held by Englishman Chris Hopkinson and get it around the 2:30 range with 125 laps around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
“The speed on the bike sets the record,” he told the children in attendance. “To get speed, power in the legs, you have to push, push, push.”
Poland, a High Cove, N.C., resident, started racing bicycles at 12 years old and did so until he was 20. He said it was then that work and family took priority.
He pushed aside racing for his occupation as a helicopter engineer. Using his love of cycling and engineering, he is one of three people to successfully fly a human-powered helicopter, keeping the machine in the air for over a minute in 2013.
He also holds the record for crossing North Carolina in a bicycle, going from Murphy to Manteo, a 565-mile trip, in 29 hours. To break the record at Bristol Motor Speedway, he will need to average around 25 miles per hour.
He explained to the kids, the record attempt wasn’t in his original plans — that he had races lined up before they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With his 2020 schedule changed, he approached BMS about the attempt and started training two months ago.
He told the kids to create the necessary power, he has to pedal hard, but it’s also about the equipment as 85 to 90 percent is pushing air out of the way. His bike has an aerodynamic design to help with the wind resistance. It features a solid disk wheel in the back with half the drag of a spoke wheel.
Poland wears a tear-drop helmet and a lightweight speed suit. He showed the kids how to ride in the “praying mantis position” where his body doesn’t act like a parachute against the wind. For the attempt, he will have two spare bikes located at each end of the track if a flat-tire or other problem occurs.
The kids asked about crashing, to which he was able to relay the importance of bike safety.
“Nobody expects to crash, but it’s part of racing,” he said. “When you do crash, your head is going to hit the ground and it’s going to hurt. Always wear your helmet. It’s still going to hurt, but it’s the key when you do crash.”
Donations for C4K with the fundraiser may be made through the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities.