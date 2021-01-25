KINGSPORT — Keynan Cutlip’s shot at redemption was nothing, but net.
The Science Hill junior guard launched a high-arcing, game-winning, 3-point shot from the top of the key that swished through the net as time expired to lift the Hilltoppers to a 60-59 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Monday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Cutlip’s bucket, providing the last of his 18 points, came after he missed another opportunity at a game-winning basket against D-B the previous season and after he made a crucial turnover in Monday’s game with two minutes to go.
“It felt beautiful when it left my hand,” Cutlip said. “I knew after that big turnover in the fourth quarter. ... Coach drew up the play for me and I was all for it. I wanted to get my redemption from that and my redemption from last year. It felt so good to hit it.”
Ken Cutlip, the Science Hill coach and player’s father, commented on how it was a team effort with a pair of screens to get Keynan open and then a perfect pass from a teammate.
“You win games with players and our kids stepped up and made the plays,” Coach Cutlip said. “A critical element of that was Amare Redd’s pass. He’s throwing against pressure and you can’t get it tipped and you can’t throw behind him. You can’t lead him too much. You have to hit him right in stride.”
It was the final momentum swing in a game that featured seven ties and 11 lead changes between the two teams previously unbeaten in the Big Seven Conference.
Science Hill improved to 19-2 overall and 7-0 in league play, extending its winning streak to 13 games.
Dobyns-Bennett (15-4, 6-1) saw its seven-game win streak snapped. The Indians had taken the lead on a Jahson Dennis put-back and free throw with 1:05 left. He was part of a balanced attack by the Indians.
Jonavan Gillespie led D-B in scoring with 13 points, followed by Dennis with 11 and Jack Browder with 10. Malachi Hale was next with nine points and McKinley Tincher scored eight.
However, it was Science Hill pushing the ball down the court and getting some easy baskets before the Indians defense could set up — which proved to be critical.
“It was two good teams going at it,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore said. “It comes down to a game of possessions and a few plays. We didn’t execute defensively with a lapse in the second half and that was the difference in the game. That was toughness, doing something you have to do getting down the floor.
“We stayed behind the ball and put ourselves in a tough situation, which got us in all kinds of predicaments. The last possession hurt, but it was the little things that added up.”
Dobyns-Bennett took an early 15-9 lead with all of Science Hill’s points coming from Redd. A rare four-point play by Keynan Cutlip turned the momentum to the Hilltoppers, who battled back to tie at 15-all.
Browder hit a bank shot to give the Indians a 17-15 edge at the end of one quarter.
The teams matched each other throughout the second quarter. Dobyns-Bennett’s I’Shawn Graves had a steal and layup for the Indians near the end of the half, only to see Science Hill’s Caleb McBride do the same moments later. It resulted in a 33-33 deadlock at the half.
Coach Cutlip praised McBride, who scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half when Keynan Cutlip and Redd were on the bench with foul trouble. Calling it a true team win, he also praised Michaeus Rowe, who went 5 of 6 from the field for 10 points.
Redd had his usual strong outing with 13 points and nine rebounds and Dalvin Mathes dished out nine assists.
Science Hill hosts Cherokee on Tuesday night. The Indians are scheduled to host David Crockett on Friday night.