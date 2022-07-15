The Hilltoppers’ boys basketball all-time winningest coach resigned to take a head coaching position in Middle Tennessee, the school announced Friday.
“We would like to thank Coach Cutlip for his outstanding tenure as the boys' basketball coach at Science Hill,” Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner said. “Through his dedication to the team and the players, Coach Cutlip led the program with unrivaled character and integrity.
“Coach Cutlip’s record speaks for itself. He leaves Science Hill as the winningest coach in program history. His teams won numerous conference, district, and regional championships. Coach Cutlip etched his name along with other great coaches who have made the ‘Toppers one of the winningest teams in the country. We wish him and his family nothing but the best.”
Cutlip became Science Hill’s all-time winningest coach in December of 2020, earning No. 460 against Unaka. Cutlip began his coaching career at Science Hill in 2005. During his time, the Hilltoppers appeared in three state tournaments (2016, 2012, 2009), reaching the semifinals in 2012.
Science Hill announced a search for the new coach will begin immediately.
Check back for updates on this story.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.