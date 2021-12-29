DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Keynan Cutlip barely missed a triple-double as Science Hill captured a 71-68 victory over Christian Academy of Louisville in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic.
Cutlip starred with team highs with 29 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Jamar Livingston continued to shine as well with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Michaeus Rowe went 7-for-7 from the field to score 14 points and Dalvin Mathes dished out six assists for the Hilltoppers.
Their efforts offset a 36-point performance by Centurions point guard George Washington III, an Ohio State commit. Kirk Lemons Jr. contributed 15 points.
Madisonville North, Ky. 47, David Crockett 37
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Dawson Wagner had 14 points to lead the Pioneers in scoring a third straight day and earn all-tournament honors at the Innsbrook Pensacola Beach Classic.
Clint Pierce had 12 points and six rebounds to also be named to the all-tournament team. Gage Peterson pulled down six rebounds.
Magoffin County, Ky. 66, Unicoi County 64
BELFRY, Ky. — Aden Barnett put forth a 35-point performance as the Hornets held off a late Unicoi County rally in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
Grant Hensley totaled 27 points to lead the Blue Devils, who had four in double figures. Eli Johnson had 12 points, followed by Lucas Slagle with 11 and Bryson Peterson with 10.
Hampton 89, Scott 73
MARYVILLE — Michael Harrison was 6-for-8 from 3-point range in a 24-point effort as the Bulldogs took a bite out of the Highlanders.
Morgan Lyons had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. He made all eight free-throw attempts. Cadon Buckles finished with 13 points and five assists.
Conor Burleson came through with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Logan Whitehead also scored 10 points.
The Bulldogs lost 72-50 to Powell in Tuesday’s first round. Buckles was Hampton’s leading scorer with nine, followed by eight apiece for Dalton Holtsclaw, Harrison and Burleson.
Providence Academy 69, Forbush, N.C. 62
BOONE, N.C. — The Knights took balance to a new level in the overtime win over the Falcons.
Jayme Peay paced Providence with 13 points as Thomas Messimer, Andrew Lawrence and Jacob Reese all scored 12. Cross Chadwick, a 6-foot-8 freshman, was right behind with 11 points.
Cannon Doub furnished Forbush with 26 points. Randall Compton came through with 22 more.
GIRLS
Science Hill 53, Faith Christian, Fla. 39
TAMPA, Fla. — Kathryne Patton recorded 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Lady ’Toppers against the Lady Lions. Nae Marion was right behind her with 11 points, followed by Amaya Redd with 10 and Colleen Coughlin with nine.
Victoria Rodriguez led Faith Christian with 10 points and Camryn Patterson had nine.
Dobyns-Bennett 68, Steinbrenner, Fla. 49
TAMPA, Fla. — The Lady Indians knocked down 11 shots from 3-point range to defeat the Lady Warriors.
Caroline Hill paced Dobyns-Bennett with 20 points. Kaydence Black scored 10 points, while Olivia Doran and Hannah Frye each ended with nine.
Sydney Sandhoff scored 15 and Destiny Hines had 13 for the high school named in honor of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, a Tampa resident.
David Crockett 48, First Baptist, S.C. 42
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bella Ferguson had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the Lady Pioneers defeated the Lady Hurricanes, who feature a pair of Division I commits.
Kadence Fannon totaled 16 points and seven rebounds, while Emily Trivette hit a trio of 3-pointers to score 11.
Tianna Spann, who is committed to Winthrop, led First Baptist with a dozen points. Yannah Seaberry scored 10 points and Lexi Grant, an Appalachian State commit, finished with nine.
Orange Park, Fla. 57, Elizabethton 54
TAMPA, Fla. — The Raiders rallied with a pair of scores in the final seconds to hand a heartbreaking loss to the Cyclones.
Eris Lester had a 24-point evening to lead Orange Park and Samantha Hardison ended up with a dozen.
Lina Lyon led Elizabethton’s efforts with 17 points and Renna Lane scored 13.
Sullivan East 67, South Greene 45GREENEVILLE — Jenna Hare racked up 24 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the Lady Patriots got the measure of the Lady Rebels. Riley Nelson had 13 points and six assists, while Hayley Grubb added eight.
Addison Williams with 15 points and Hailey Brooks with nine led South Greene.
South Pointe, S.C. 61, Unicoi County 47
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Faith Bennett totaled 14 points and Allie Lingerfelt finished with 13 as the Lady Devils weren’t able to corral the Lady Stallions.
Unaka 64, Coalfield 51
HARRIMAN — Lyndie Ramsey and Macy Ensor combined for 48 points as the Lady Rangers’ took the sting out of the Yellow Jackets.
Ramsey had a game-high 26 points, one day after posting 38 against Rockwood. Macy Ensor made seven 3-point goals in her 22-point total. Alexis Morrison was Coalfield’s leading scorer with 19 points.
Cloudland 54, Midway 18
HARRIMAN — For the second time in the last four games, the Lady Highlanders held an opponent to 18 points.
This time, they tamed the Lady Tigers by allowing no more than seven points in any one quarter.
Karah Fields led Cloudland offensively with four treys and 14 points. Izabella Christman was next with 13 points, as Ella Benfield and Katie Baldwin each scored eight.