Ken Cutlip has stepped down at Science Hill.
The Hilltoppers’ boys basketball all-time winningest coach resigned Friday to become the head coach at Columbia Central High School.
“It has been the most difficult decision for me and my wife that we have ever had to make,” Cutlip said. “We’ve been in anguish over this for the last couple of weeks, when things started to come together and it looked like it was a possibility.
“We have extremely mixed emotions about leaving. It’s tough to leave something that has been such a privilege to be a part of. I have given all of my heart and soul to try to lead this program the last 18 years. I have no regrets with the effort I put forth, trying to lead the program in the right way and maintain the level of success that is expected here. One thing I know here: If you’re going to lead this program, you better win.”
One of the key reasons for the move was family, Cutlip said.
“My mom is 45 minutes away from there,” he said. “That played into the decision. For the last 18 years, she has driven six hours to come watch me coach and watch my boys play.
“And it’s like the Lord opened some doors for both me and my wife. The more we looked at it and discussed it, it seemed like that was the direction we were being pulled. I felt led to inquire about it, and that’s all I did. The inquiry led to discussions and meetings. I honestly didn’t think all of the doors would open, but it was a head coaching and teaching opportunity for me, and my wife got the same opportunity, a teaching and coaching job. We put our faith in the Lord, and this is where we were led.”
Columbia Central went 25-4 last season, getting upset in the region semifinals by Independence.
“(Columbia) had two players get hurt in practice the day before,” Cutlip said. “One of them was a major player, and they lost to a team they had beaten twice.”
Cutlip said it has been a great honor to represent Science Hill as head basketball coach.
“I am forever indebted to former principal Dave Chupa for having the confidence to hire me to lead this program,” Cutlip said. “I wouldn’t have had this job if not for Dave Chupa having faith in me, and (athletic director) Keith Turner supporting me for the last 18 years.”
Turner said the 53-year-old Cutlip did a tremendous job for the Hilltoppers.
“The job he did under the circumstances — and people who know the game understand — was incredible,” Turner said. “To follow George Pitts and that bunch, to me is a story in itself. Through his dedication to the team and the players, Coach Cutlip led the program with unrivaled character and integrity. His record speaks for itself. Ken has been one of the best coaches around here for a long time. Year in year out, he weathered a lot of storms and did things the right way.”
Cutlip became Science Hill’s all-time winningest coach in December of 2020, earning No. 460 against Unaka. Cutlip began his coaching career at Science Hill in 2005. During his time, the Hilltoppers appeared in three state tournaments (2016, 2012, 2009), reaching the semifinals in 2012.
The 2022-23 Science Hill team figures to be in a challenging spot. Most of the scoring is gone, including rising senior Jamar Livingston, who didn’t go through the summer with the team. Both Turner and Cutlip said he is expected to transfer to a prep school.
“It’s going to be a young group,” Cutlip said. “They’re great kids. They played their tails off this summer, and they’re going to be good down the road. I enjoyed coaching them this summer.”
Turner said a search for the new coach will begin soon.
“We have to post the job for 10 days,” he said. “Obviously the timing isn’t great as we are getting ready to start school.”