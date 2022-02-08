Ken Cutlip was already Science Hill’s all-time winningest coach, but there was still something special about Tuesday night.
Cutlip earned his 500th win on The Hill as the Hilltoppers rode consistent play to a 72-59 decision against West Ridge in the Big Five Conference regular season finale at The New Gym.
“It means I have been blessed to have the opportunity to coach at a great school with a lot of really good players,” Cutlip said. “You don’t win games without good players, good coaches and good administration. I’ve always said it takes the whole deal.”
To get 500 wins in 18 seasons means averaging 28 victories per year. Cutlip met that benchmark with seven 30-win seasons and eight others with 25 or more, including this year.
“I’m honored to be the coach here. It has been a privilege to coach at Science Hill,” Cutlip said. “That is an amazing number, considering the history of this program.”
Science Hill (26-4 overall) finished 6-2 in league play. West Ridge (16-12 overall) ended with a 2-6 record in the conference.
In the girls’ game, Science Hill earned a 52-47 win and stayed in the hunt for a chance to share the Big Five Conference championship with Dobyns-Bennett. The Lady Hilltoppers (14-10 overall) improved to 4-3 in league play and will travel to battle D-B on Thursday with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
West Ridge (17-11) finished Big Five play with a 2-6 record.
A BATTLE FOR THE BOYS
It was a game where West Ridge kept hanging around. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter when Science Hill finally asserted itself enough to take command of the contest.
Science Hill won the game with a terrific effort in terms of passing the basketball. Dalvin Mathes and Keynan Cutlip each finished with 11 assists, a basketball rarity to have two players reach double digits in assists in the same game.
“It’s a testament to these guys willingness to share the basketball,” Ken Cutlip said. “When we’re playing our best, the ball is moving. We got several in transition, and I thought that was the best part of our game.”
The Hilltoppers led 30-18 at halftime and spent the second half preventing West Ridge from chipping away too much.
“You turn the ball over in the first half like we did, there is no defense for it,” West Ridge head coach John Dyer said. “I thought our guys played their guts out and played as hard as we can play. Give credit to Science Hill. They have a tough, great team.”
LEADING THE WAY
Jamar Livingston led Science Hill with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Michaeus Rowe was right there, too, totaling 18 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Cutlip finished with 13 points while Mathes added 10.
For West Ridge, Wade Witcher led the way with 15 points. Cooper Johnson and Ty Barb each added 13 points.
LADY HILLTOPPERS HOLD ON
It was a game of runs, and Science Hill had a little more gas in the tank.
After using a 29-4 first-half spurt to take a 17-point lead closing in on halftime, the Lady Hilltoppers came out cold in the third quarter and scored just five points. West Ridge cut the deficit to one point late in the period.
“That’s high school basketball sometimes,” Science Hill head coach Scottie Whaley said. “Our kids did a good job and had some good runs. And I thought (Kaylee) Oler and (Amaya) Redd played really well, and Kat (Patton) battled all night long.”
In the fourth quarter, Science Hill regrouped and built a 46-35 lead. But the Lady Wolves stormed back to close within two points, 48-46, with 1:28 left in the game.
However, Oler made a pair of free throws with 49 seconds remaining and West Ridge couldn’t close the deal. Oler had a standout effort, sparking the 29-4 run with her defense and finishing with 10 points.
Redd led Science Hill with 14 points while Patton added 10.
For West Ridge, Fallon Taylor (11 points) and Jaelyn West (10) were the leading scorers. The Lady Wolves will play Daniel Boone in an elimination game in next week’s district tournament.