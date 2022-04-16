BRISTOL — Cole Custer earned the pole position for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway through a qualifying formula that combined finishing positions in four heat races combined with the positions gained during each heat.
Custer, driving the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, rallied from a ninth-place starting position to finish second behind Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Chevrolet in the opening 15-lap heat race.
It was the first career pole for Custer, a 24-year-old California driver in his third NASCAR Cup Series season. He was surprised his first pole came on the Bristol dirt.
“I wouldn’t call myself a dirt racing expert whatsoever,” Custer said.
“I raced some Ford Focus midgets when I was in my early teens and I always loved dirt, but I wouldn’t say that I’m an expert. I’m nowhere near Kyle Larson, so getting my first pole at a dirt race is pretty crazy,” he said.
Christopher Bell, the winner of the second heat race, will start second in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Reddick will start third, followed by Chase Briscoe in fourth and defending series champion Larson in fifth.
CUP HEAT RACES
Bell took advantage of teammate Kyle Busch’s slip coming off turn 2 in the second heat race. After the two had battled side by side for three laps, Bell tucked in behind Busch. He didn’t stay there long, moving to the front the next lap. Busch held off Briscoe to finish second.
Justin Haley, the driver of the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, grabbed the lead at the start of the third heat and pulled away from defending Food City Dirt Race champion Joey Logano for the victory. Ty Dillon, driving the No. 42 GMS Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, was the winner of the final heat, holding off Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Larson in the closing laps.
Haley, Dillon, Alex Bowman, Elliott and Logano will start sixth through 10th in the Food City Dirt Race. As for Custer, he feels good about winning the pole and believes a strong run Sunday could be in store.
“It’s different because it’s Bristol Dirt, it’s heat races and stuff like that. But I’m still starting on the pole, so it’s a great day,” Custer said. “I think we can keep carrying momentum. We had a fast car at Martinsville last weekend, so it’s just a matter of carrying that momentum.
“We know this is kind of a wild-card race. There’s no reason why we can’t go out there and just have a good day and keep the momentum rolling.”
TRUCK SERIES HEATS
Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 winner, drove the No. 20 Chevrolet to victory in the first of four, 15-lap heats for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt. Parker Kligerman, driving the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Chevrolet, finished runner-up.
Ty Majeski led flag-to-flag in the second heat race. His No. 66 Toyota finished 1.419 seconds ahead of Carson Hocevar in the No. 42 Chevrolet.
Joey Logano, the 2015 NASCAR champion and winner of the 2021 Food City Dirt Race, passed Grant Enfinger with seven laps to go in the third heat. Logano, who started fourth in the heat, powered the No. 54 Ford onto the victory. Defending Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes passed Enfinger on the final corner of the final lap to finish second.
Chandler Smith won a battle of Georgia drivers in the fourth heat race. Smith, who won the UNOH 200 on the Bristol concrete last September, held off 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott for the victory.