Jack Crowder was in control for the Kingsport Axmen on Sunday against the Johnson City Doughboys.
The Kingsport starting pitcher threw five scoreless innings, leading the Axmen to a 4-0 win at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Armed with a nasty curveball and a deceiving breaking ball, Crowder gave up four hits and two walks. With bases loaded in the fifth inning, Johnson City power hitter Joe Vetrano flied out to left field, which allowed Crowder to get out of the inning.
Adam Parra finished the seven-inning game, giving up two hits over the final two innings.
It gave the Axmen (9-12-0) a first shutout win in the team’s short history and allowed them to gain a split in the two-game series after a 5-4 loss to the Doughboys on Saturday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mike Dorcea lined a RBI single to center field to give the Axmen a 1-0 lead in the second inning. They added three more runs in the third. Jordan Varela-Payne tripled to right field to score Nick Barnes. Varela-Payne scored the next run off a wild pitch before Dorcea drove in a second run with a double to right field.
Johnson City’s Jaxson Crull barely missed a solo home run in the sixth inning. The ball came just a couple of feet from clearing the right-field wall, leading to a stand-up double for Crull. He stole third, but the next two batters got out, making it a third straight inning when the Doughboys left a runner stranded on third. Overall, Johnson City left eight runners on base.
OTHER STATISTICS
After Kingsport took the 4-0 lead, Johnson City pitchers retired the final 13 batters. Miguel Fulgencio led the way with five strikeouts, matching the total of Doughboys starter Brett Banks. Damon Cox and Ian Foggo pitched an inning each in relief.
Johnson City’s Steven Ondina went 2-for-3 and also reached base on a walk. Kingsport had just five hits, but four were for extra bases.
NEXT UP
Both teams are off Monday before returning to action Tuesday. Johnson City will play at Elizabethton, while the Axmen host the Princeton WhistlePigs.