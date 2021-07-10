KINGSPORT — Gavin Cross made his return to the Tri-Cities quite memorable.
Two nights after launching a grand slam in his hometown of Bristol, the former Tennessee High and current Virginia Tech star hit two home runs to lead the Stars to a 7-0 win over the Stripes in Saturday’s USA Collegiate Baseball National Team game at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Cross, a strapping 6-foot-3 left-handed hitter, saw the pitch he wanted, turned on it and crushed it for a two-run home run in the second inning. The ball sailed well over the right-field fence and staked the Stars to a 5-0 lead.
“I faced him (Stripes pitcher Drew Thorpe) last week and he got me on some fastballs,” Cross said. “I thought he might throw a changeup, but he threw one low and in where I like to hit it. I stayed on it and hit it good.”
Facing Jaxon Wiggins, a right-hander out of Arkansas who was clocked with a 99 mph fastball, Cross blasted another solo shot near the same spot in right-center field in the seventh. The homers were his third and fourth of the tour.
“He’s a ‘high velo’ guy and I was just trying to get on time,” Cross said. “I stayed short on the ball and got the barrel to it.”
Cross also singled in the first inning and reached base on an error in the fourth. He made his presence known defensively in center field by racing to grab a pair of putouts to cap a memorable week.
“It’s super cool. There is something about playing here,” Cross said. “I don’t know if it’s the baseball gods, but when I play here, I seem to play really well. It’s fun to come back home.”
Those from the deep South added some spice to the home cooking. All seven of the Stars’ runs came off home runs.
Jacob Berry, an LSU player, hit a three-run homer over right in the first inning. Logan Tanner, fresh off winning a national championship with Mississippi State, hit a solo homer that bounced off the left-field foul pole in the third.
SHUTTING THEM DOWN
Blade Tidwell, a right-handed pitcher for Tennessee, gave the Stars a strong start with his three no-hit innings. He threw 38 pitches in retiring all nine batters he faced.
Parker Messick of Florida State entered the game in the fourth and gave up just one hit, a double to the Stripes’ Ethan Long, over the next three innings. Carson Palmquist of Miami entered in the seventh and gave up a single, but he retired the other three batters for a quick end to the game.
Thorpe, who plays for Cal Poly, suffered the loss after allowing up seven hits and five earned runs over three innings.
UP NEXT
Saturday’s game completed Team USA’s tour of the Appalachian League’s West Division ballparks.
The Stars and Stripes move on to Pulaski on Tuesday for the first of their final three games at Appy League venues.
They will close their tour with games July 18-20 in the Raleigh-Durham area in North Carolina.