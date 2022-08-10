Ready or not, the cross country season is fast approaching.
Some local teams have already kicked off their seasons, but usually the first major invitational of the fall is “Run for the Hills” at the TVA South Holston Dam at the end of August.
The region championships are once again set for Daniel Boone in late October in order to qualify for the state meet.
The state championship meet is set for Nov. 3-4 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
CLASS AAA
Three teams will try to punch bids to the state meet for the boys and girls.
The girls team competition has been highly competitive over the last few years and last year was no exception. David Crockett was able to pull out the win for a second straight season.
On the boys side, Daniel Boone continued its dominance into the new decade, winning on the home course for the ninth time in the last 10 years.
Boys Individual to Watch: Luke Mussard, Dobyns-Bennett
Mussard’s journey to Kingsport is a long and complicated one.
He was the anchor leg of Daniel Boone’s winning 4x800-meter relay in 2021 and was one of the top freshmen in the nation.
Last fall, he was suspended from school after taking part in a social media challenge and lost his eligibility for the year. He wound up transferring into D-B and will be eligible to compete on varsity for the Tribe after Sept. 11.
“Luke has an abundance of talent and he was a phenomenal freshman,” longtime D-B coach Bob Bingham said. “He’s working really hard right now and he has a lot of ‘want to.' One thing that he has that a lot of other kids don’t is that his foot speed is really good. He’s got sub-50 speed for 400 or right at it.”
With his freshman accolades of 4:16 for the 1,600 and a split of 1:52 for 800, Mussard is certainly one of the best pure middle distance runners around.
Could he be thrown in the conversion of the best area middle distance runners with the likes of Sullivan East’s Chuck Brown, D-B’s Jim Ailshie, Sullivan South’s Danny Sexton and Boone’s Levi Streeval? Only time will tell, but Bingham is certainly glad to have him wearing maroon and gray.
“Luke has made the other guys work harder and he’s set a good standard for them,” Bingham said. “It all depends on what Dane Sullins, Caleb Hagood and Adam Heiba do. It should be interesting and we should be a lot closer than we have in the recent past.”
Boys Team to Watch: Daniel Boone
Senior Alex Quackenbush is the top returner for Len Jeffers’ crew and he already has the conference and regional titles under his belt from last year.
“Alex is our top returner and we’ve got quite a few others that are in good positions,” Jeffers said. “You have to throw Bryson Lewis in there, too, because he was our top runner at the state last year.”
Boone has seven seniors and Jeffers remarked that six could be running on varsity.
“You never know until they race, but we’ve got six seniors that might score for us,” Jeffers said. “We’ve never had that before since I’ve been here.”
This year also marks a special milestone for the state’s oldest continually running regular-season meet as the Trailblazer Invitational turns 50.
Jeffers said he is in the process of developing big plans for the meet.
“We’ve had a few meetings with coaches, a timer and parents trying to do a few special ceremonies,” Jeffers said. “We’re going to try to get coach (Carl) Winkle out there, but it’s up in the air with his health. We’re also trying to get as many of the past winners out as possible and maybe honor them at the football game the night before the meet.”
Girls Individual to Watch: Autumn Headrick, Dobyns-Bennett
No one burst onto the scene in the track season quite like Headrick.
Boasting shiny new personal bests of 5:01 in the 1,600 and running under 2:20 for the half-mile were certainly breakthrough races for her.
If things continue trending in the right direction, Headrick could be looking at knocking on the door of sub-18 in the near future.
“She’s running really well right now and she had a great spring,” Bingham said. “She’s a competitor and very tough. I think she has a chance to have a really good year.”
She is unquestionably the top returner in the region. Her finishing speed that was displayed in track proved to be real.
Girls Team to Watch: David Crockett
The Lady Pioneers have certainly earned this target on their backs, but have the firepower up top to back it up.
Sophomore Maggie Bellamy had an outstanding track season and Crockett returns a strong core that has performed well when it matters.
CLASS A-AA
Last season was a much different look for the smaller schools.
It was more competitive and the team races were not as set in stone as they had been in the past.
The Volunteer boys were decimated by graduation, but sophomore Roman Borghetti-Metz is a strong returning front runner for the Falcons.
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington returns for her senior year. If she remains healthy, she should easily repeat as region champion.
Gatlinburg-Pittman re-entered Region 1 for the first time in many years and made the most of it, winning the girls team title last season.
Boys Individual to Watch: Braden Williams, University School
Though he is not the returner from last year, Williams showed some promise in the track season.
He also gets a new coach in Dan Lawson, who ran professionally for more than 30 years after graduating from Colorado State in the 1980s.
With Lawson’s expertise in distance running, Williams should flourish and will certainly be one of the favorites for the individual crown.
Boys Team to Watch: Sullivan East
Here’s how close this region will be: Sullivan East could finish top five in the state and not win the region.
Volunteer and Elizabethton both boast strong squads, but the Patriots are the projected favorite based on returners.
Girls Individual to Watch: Jacie Begley, Volunteer
Yes, Arrington is the overwhelming favorite to win the region again and possibly contend for the state title, but Begley could be the surprise runner-up.
She had a solid track season, finishing third in the 800 at the state meet.
“Jacie has had a great summer training,” Ailshie said. “She’s had a renewed focus of knowing what the expectations are now that she’s been to the state meet in track and cross country.”
Girls Team to Watch: Volunteer
Like the boys team race, it will be highly competitive, but Volunteer could make some noise. Lillie Bullock will provide some much-needed depth for Ailshie’s squad.
The Lady Falcons have never won the regional team title.
“The expectation for us is to sweep the team titles,” Ailshie said.