David Crockett’s Cody Wheeley (14) leads Northeast Tennessee in home runs with seven.

Spring sports are in full bloom and area players are putting up good numbers.

Included in the mix are David Crockett baseball standout Cody Wheeley and Daniel Boone softball slugger Maci Masters, who are Northeast Tennessee home run leaders in their respective sports.

In the box on the left are statistical leaders through games of April 12. Listed are the top players from baseball (home runs, strikeouts), softball (home runs, strikeouts) and soccer (goals scored, saves) along with team leaders. New categories will be added as the seasons progress.

Daniel Boone’s Gaven Jones fires a pitch against Dobyns-Bennett.
Unicoi County's Lucas Slagle takes a pickoff-attempt throw at first base against Sullivan Central. (photo by Cheryl Gray)
Sullivan Central's Carson Tate makes contact in a game against Unaka. (photo by Cheryl Gray)
Daniel Boone's Josie Jenkins, left, and Kyleigh Bacon collide while attempting to catch an infield fly against Tennessee High. Photo: Todd Brase
Dobyns-Bennett's Julianne Tipton (30) pitches against Daniel Boone in the Eastman championship game Photo: Todd Brase
Elizabethton's Madisun Pritchard cuts loose with a pitch. (photo by Cheryl Gray)
Dobyns-Bennett's Jackson Martin works up the field against Baylor.
Dobyns-Bennett's Brayden Conner (8) and Science Hill's Isaiah Neal (23) battle for possession of the ball.

