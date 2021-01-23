Gifted with above-average athleticism and intelligence, Emma Gouge has many future paths she could choose.
But the David Crockett senior has focused on one that could create a lifetime of opportunities to help people in a special way.
The Lady Pioneers’ standout, who has been a key reason her team has far exceed expectations this season, isn’t ready for basketball to end. But when it does, she said her planned journey into a career as a speech language pathologist will begin.
“I really feel it is the job for me,” Gouge said. “It combines everything I thought I would want to do.”
It’s a direction Gouge has been moving toward for several years.
“I remember going to the Special Olympics in middle school with our special ed teacher, and helping out,” Gouge said. “I developed a passion for being around people with special needs and helping them. And when I heard about speech language pathology, it combined the two things.”
Gouge’s connection to the career path was partly driven by her experiences with her brother.
“He went to speech pathology when he was young, and they helped him be able to talk better,” Gouge said.
The profession would also fit Gouge’s other long-range goals.
“It’s a job that would be really rewarding, but also a job that isn’t too demanding — where I could have a steady relationship with my kids and my family and just all the things I want out of life,” said Gouge, who carries a 4.2 GPA. “I feel like it fits perfectly into what I enjoy and what would make me happy going forward. I think it’s important to enjoy what you are going to do for the rest of your life.”
Because her career choice is specialized, Gouge’s college options are limited — which means her basketball career might end when this season concludes.
“You have to have a major or minor in communication disorders, and the only places that are close enough to home and offer it are ETSU and UT,” Gouge said. “I’m very dead set on what I want to do, and I don’t think I’m capable of playing basketball at those places. It saddens me, and I’m trying to keep my options open. But right now it looks like school is going to be my main priority.
“I’ve played basketball all of my life, and I love it. And I will miss it. But at some point you have to grow up a little and move on.”
A HEART FOR HOOPS
Leaving the game doesn’t mean Gouge will stop loving it.
The Jonesborough native started playing basketball when she was six years old. And it wasn’t an immediate success story. In fact, that first team, with her dad coaching, wasn’t very good.
“When you get kids that young playing, it’s never really basketball,” Gouge said with a laugh. “It’s more like running around with the ball and trying to get it in the hoop. I remember we were no good at all. The most we scored that entire season was seven points, and I had one bucket all season — and it happened in the very last game we played. I was pretty young, but I remember being terrible. I was gosh awful and didn’t have a clue what I was doing.”
“But after that I started liking it more and picking it up more. I met some of my best friends playing, and it’s all I wanted to do. I loved it.”
It is culminating with a nice career for the Lady Pioneers. After Friday’s win over Volunteer, they are 6-2 in league play and tied with Dobyns-Bennett for second place in the Big Seven Conference — also owning a win over the Lady Indians. For a program with a history of struggling, it is a very impressive place to be. But Gouge said she knows there are no guarantees moving forward.
“I’m thankful we are getting the opportunity to play in 2020-21,” said Gouge, who leads her team in scoring with 12.4 points per game and went over 1,000 points for her career in November. “You never know when it’s going to be your last game, and you’re going to get the call that it is canceled. I think that’s something that really scares me — it all being over before I’m ready for it to be over.”
OVERCOMING ADVERSITY
It hasn’t been a walk in the park for Gouge and her teammates. The senior class has its third head coach in four years with Thomas Gouge (no relation) taking over the program.
But Emma said all three coaches have made positive impacts on her.
“I’m thankful for the coaches I’ve had, even though it has been a rollercoaster,” Emma said. “They’ve pushed me to be better. I’m thankful for Coach (Marty) Story having the faith to put me out there as a freshman. I’m thankful for Coach (Tony) Gordon for the way he pushed me to be better and showed us we could be a competitive program.
“And I’m thankful for Coach Gouge having the confidence in us to want to come coach us. Now I feel like we have one of the elite programs and we’re hungry for it.”
Gouge said she hopes a region berth is in the cards for Crockett this year.
“Speaking for the other girls, too, we want to play as many games as we can,” said Gouge, who also played volleyball in the fall for the Lady Pioneers. “And we are excited about having a home region game if we can keep that (No. 2) seeding.”
PARENTAL GUIDANCE
Gouge said her mom and dad have provided what she needed on and off the court.
“Parents always push you to be the best,” she said. “They influenced me both academically and my sports. My mom always had a high standard for what grades I needed to bring home.
“And dad is very brutally honest when it comes to sports. He is sure to tell me when I didn’t do something the best I could have. I am really thankful for that. It has made me really tough.”
BOOK SMART
Gouge developed a love for reading — something her mother instilled in her at a very young age.
“She taught me to read before I went into kindergarten,” Gouge said. “I really enjoy reading. All my friends and teammates make fun of me for it, and call me a nerd. It’s not that I’m a nerd, but I became pretty good at it. I can read and comprehend stuff pretty quickly. When it came time to take big tests, I did pretty well with the reading and English parts of it.”
Gouge said she likes the freedom presented by reading books.
“I enjoy the stories and how you can make up the characters to your own mind,” she said. “Reading a good book is almost like watching a good movie for me.”
Gouge said she enjoys romance novels and book series.
“I like Nicholas Sparks, Harry Potter and ‘Divergent,’” she said. “I’ve always loved series of books. And historical fiction, I love that, too.”
FAITH LIKE POTATOES
At the end of each day, Gouge said she can always rest on a rock.
“I was brought up in church,” she said. “Going through the years and especially with today’s time, I’m really thankful for that.
“I’m thankful for the peace of mind it gives you, especially in a year like this. The past year has been unpredictable. It has been hard not to be bitter that our whole senior year has been nothing like it was built up to be in years past.”
Gouge said her faith manifests itself in positivity.
“Probably the biggest way my faith has played a role is trying hard to look at the positives of things and knowing I have so much more to be thankful for,” she said. “To take it one day at a time and do your best and give all the glory to God. And at the end of it, it will all work out.”