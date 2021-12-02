Ashlyn Dulaney added another chapter to her family’s rich history at David Crockett High School.
She signed to play softball at Austin Peay in a Thursday ceremony at the school’s auditorium, becoming the program’s first NCAA Division I signee. It came 50 years after her grandfather, Wayne, was the first Crockett football player to catch a touchdown pass on the Pioneers’ home field.
Through the years, other family members have made major contributions to the Crockett athletic program.
“It’s great because everybody is like, ‘You’re a Dulaney.’ They know we work hard to be good at sports,” Ashlyn said. “We spend hours on hours, playing them, watching our cousins and family members play. Sports is what our family is known for.”
On the diamond, Ashlyn is best known as the Lady Pioneers’ starting catcher. Showing versatility, she has also played at third base, shortstop and first base.
At the plate, both her power and consistency stand out. She has 17 home runs, 72 RBIs, 85 hits and a .400 batting average over two seasons.
“She’s an all-around great athlete,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said. “She plays volleyball too, but in softball, it’s unreal how much strength she has. She has hit the ball over the scoreboard on our field and has hit it to the baseball field.
“The power she has is amazing. Then, she’s worked so hard as a catcher.”
As much as her talent, she’s praised for her attitude. She’s known as a high-energy player and a good teammate, who lifts up others when needed.
“She’s phenomenal, so easy to coach and a team leader,” Weems said. “You see all the kids who came out to support her. There are a lot of kids not involved in athletics, just to show what kind of student and person she is.”
Crockett assistant coach Jerry Day, Dulaney’s father and her AAU coach all praised her work ethic. Focused first on a big senior season, she’s also looking forward to becoming a part of the Lady Governors program.
There was an instant connection at Austin Peay as soon as she sat foot on the Clarksville campus.
“I fell in love with the school and everything about it,” said Dulaney, who plans to major in business. “Talking to Coach (Kassie) Stanfill, I loved the way she ran the program and I wanted to be a part of that. The school is beautiful and amazing.”