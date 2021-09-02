David Crockett faces two challenges Friday night.
The Pioneers must bounce back from last week’s tough loss, and deal with a Morristown West team it hasn’t defeated in 43 years. And the Trojans come in with a surprising 2-0 record.
“It was a rough weekend, but we we’ve put it behind us,” Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “This is a region game, we’ve had a good week of preparation, and our kids understand the importance of a region game.”
The 1-5A opener is scheduled for the Pioneers’ field in Jonesborough with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
In a non-region game, Daniel Boone travels to take on Loudon.
The Pioneers have a very poor history against Morristown West with a 1-33 career record. Their only victory was a 21-20 decision in 1978, which ended a 27-game overall losing streak. In that win, Crockett tied the game at 13-13 with 1:20 left in regulation on a 63-yard bomb from Greg Ivens to Gary Rose.
In overtime, trailing 20-19 after Darin Overstreet’s 10-yard touchdown run, the Pioneers went for the win. They earned it when Ivens hit Mike Broyles for the successful 2-point conversion.
But this is a different Crockett program that has turned the corner under Chandley, going 29-9 over the last four seasons.
Morristown West opened this year with a 31-20 win over rival Morristown East. Then they defeated Hardin Valley by a score of 24-14.
The Trojans have a mix of run and pass, but senior running back Hunter Dulaney has 53 carries in two games for 197 yards.
“They will be another good physical test for us,” Chandley said. “They have a big back they like to give it to over 25 times a game. They aren’t trying to hide what they want to do. We need to be able to match their physicality.”
Quarterback Noah Tripucka has connected on 21 of 28 attempts for 299 yards and four scores. Brett Blair is his top receiver.
David Crockett leans on quarterback Brenden Reid, who has 338 yards of total offense in two games and has accounted for six touchdowns. Receiver Brayden Reid has nine catches for 179 yards and two scores.
DANIEL BOONE (1-0) at LOUDON (2-0)
This is the first meeting between these schools, and a game that came together at the last minute.
Boone’s region game at Cherokee was postponed one week after the Trailblazers missed out on playing West Ridge. The Redskins are a Class 3A power, ranked No. 3 in the state. They opened with wins over Soddy-Daisy (31-6) and Lenoir City (43-7).
Boone defeated South Greene 23-14 in its season opener.
GRAINGER (1-1) at SULLIVAN EAST (0-2)
These are two teams that may be glad to see each other, hoping for a more level playing field after combining to give up 126 points last week.
The Patriots are looking for their third win over Grainger since the series began in 2015, but the Grizzlies have won three in a row.
SEYMOUR (2-0) at VOLUNTEER (0-2)
The Falcons take their first step into Region 1-4A and face a team that has suddenly found its stride.
Carrying an 11-game losing streak coming into the season, the Eagles defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman and Cherokee to start 2021.
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (0-2) at HAMPTON (1-0)
This is just the third meeting between these schools, and the Bulldogs outscored the Vikings 100-29 in games played in 2015-16.
Junior Chad Giarrusso has rushed for 289 yards for Avery this season.