There’s no mystery for David Crockett.
The team the Pioneers are facing is ranked No. 1 in the state.
It’s a tough challenge, but the reward is enticing as Crockett travels to take on Knoxville West in the second round of the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs on Friday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Pioneers enter with a record of 7-4 while West is 9-2 — a mark that looks more impressive when considering the losses were against arguably the top two programs in the state. West lost by one point to Alcoa (21-20) and by a 35-7 margin against Class 6A Maryville.
Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said his team isn’t worrying about rankings or the other team’s statewide stature.
“We are focused on trying to be better than we were last week,” he said. “We really peaked last week, playing our best game of the year. And come postseason, you want to increase that peak a little more each week. And that’s exactly what we need to do this week.”
WHAT WEST BRINGS
Brayden Latham has 640 yards rushing on the season with 14 touchdowns while quarterback Carson Jessie has racked up 1,455 yards and 15 touchdown tosses.
Jaquirrus Wrenn is the leading receiver with 303 yards and six scores.
“They want to run the football,” Chandley said. “They play four or five backs and keep those guys fresh. All run hard and there’s not much difference in any of them. Their receivers can really run and make explosive plays behind the defense. We need to keep everything in front of us and make them earn everything.”
On defense, West is led by Isaac Bohleber. He has 73 tackles, 24 for loss, and seven sacks.
Defensive tackle Brodie McFalls is also an issue.
“We have to get him blocked,” Chandley said. “He is their best defensive lineman.
“They are very aggressive on defense. They want to get after you up front and let their back seven make plays.”
CROCKETT LEADERS
Brenden Reid is having a fine season, totaling 1,106 yards rushing with 17 touchdowns. Reid has 20 total scores.
Quarterback Jake Fox is closing in on a 1,000-yard passing season with 966 and six touchdowns.
Chandley said his team needs to make progress consistently on offense.
“We need to get ourselves in third and manageable on offense,” he said. “On defense we need to limit the big play. And we need to win the turnover battle.”
THE HISTORY
This is the second meeting between these teams. Crockett traveled to play West in 2013, and came up on the wrong end of a 60-0 decision.