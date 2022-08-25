Last year’s game in Kentucky between Letcher County and David Crockett was quite a battle with the Pioneers coming up two points short.
This year’s matchup appears to have the makings of another close contest — with plenty of points on the scoreboard.
The Pioneers will travel to Erwin for a “home” road game at Unicoi County’s Gentry Stadium on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Crockett is playing at the Blue Devils’ stadium because its own field isn’t yet available for night games because of lighting.
“We’ll be home on the scoreboard, but it will be an away game for both teams,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said.
If the season openers were any indication, this game should be full of offensive fireworks. The Pioneers racked up a 49-38 win in Week 1 while the Cougars posted a 52-48 thriller over Shelby Valley. Letcher overcame a 20-point first-half deficit, and won despite surrendering 683 yards of offense — including 547 yards passing. Letcher quarterback Jonah Little had three rushing and two passing scores. He finished with 210 yards passing and 135 yards rushing.
“We have to put up points,” Chandley said. “They started slow last week, but they sure can score in a hurry. Their quarterback runs really well, and he throws it well enough to keep you honest. Up front they are huge and move people. It will be a good test to see where we are.”
Here’s a look at other contest on the schedule tonight, including a Region 1-1A contest in Roan Mountain.
Unaka (1-0) at Cloudland (0-1)
It’s the second region game of the young season for the Rangers, and it’s the biggest league challenge they will face.
Unaka head coach O’Brien Bennett said he knows what his team is up against.
“Short answer: Cloudland football,” Bennett said. “Tough, disciplined, physical, well-coached football, played by a talented team. This is a good football team and Happy Valley didn’t do us any favors winning against them last week. We expect them to be hungry coming off a tough loss.
“You can’t just be physically ready for Cloudland. You have to be mentally ready as well for the brand of hard-hosed football they play.”
Likewise, Cloudland head coach Zac Benfield said the Rangers have talent.
“We expect to see a lot of speed at the receiver and back positions,” Benfield said. “They’re speedy and do a good job running screens.”
Dobyns-Bennett (1-0) at Volunteer (0-1)
The Indians brought it on both sides last week while the Falcons were at a deficit in those areas in their game against West Ridge. So this looks like a mountain of a challenge for Volunteer.
The Indians have won 16 in a row in this series, with last year’s 37-7 decision the closest game in the last nine meetings.
Pigeon Forge (0-1) at Sullivan East (0-1)
The Patriots looked strong offensively in the season-opening loss and will hope to continue that output against the Tigers, who will make their first-ever trip to Bluff City.
Pigeon Forge, which lost a tough battle against Hampton last week, handled East by a score of 48-12 in the 2021 meeting.
Seymour (0-1) at Cherokee (0-1)
Both teams are coming off of blowout losses, and only one can fully get back on track this week.
The Eagles earned a 37-14 win last season at home.
Johnson County (0-0) at Hampton (1-0)
It’s the season opener for the Longhorns, so there is a little mystery here.
Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said his team should expect different attacks from the Johnson County offense.
“I expect them to be pretty versatile,” Lunsford said. “Their quarterback (junior Connor Simcox) has a very strong arm and can make all the throws. And they have some very good weapons.”
Unicoi County (1-0) at Cosby (1-0)
The Blue Devils are a heavy favorite and they whipped the Eagles last season.
But Cosby opened the 2022 campaign with an impressive 49-20 win over Sunbright. That was the most points the Eagles have scored in three seasons.
Happy Valley (1-0) at Chuckey-Doak (0-1)
It was a big difference between these teams’ first opponents as the Warriors took on Class 1A Cloudland while the Black Knights faced Division II state power Knoxville Catholic.
It will be interesting to see how these teams adjust to each other.