TELFORD — Revenge was on the mind of the David Crockett soccer team Monday night as it took Grandview Elementary’s field against Daniel Boone.
The Trailblazers won the first matchup earlier this season, but the Pioneers cleared the debt with a 6-0 victory.
The Pioneers (12-2-1, 2-2-1) got off to a great start, scoring all of their goals in the first half.
Diego Cook had the first goal of the game in the 10th minute and tallied another in the 22nd.
“Diego is an excellent player,” Crockett coach Chris Kudera said. “It’s a privilege to coach someone like him with that high of a soccer IQ and skill level.
“He’s definitely the catalyst of the attack going forward.”
A goal by Emmanuel Ruiz in the 21st set off a scoring spree for the Pioneers.
They scored three goals in the span of about two minutes and 30 seconds of game time, highlighted by a beautiful give-and-go from Gunner Corbitt to Drew Marshall in the 23rd minute.
“That’s what we talked about in the pre-game meeting,” Kudera said. “Last time we played (Boone), we were down 3-0 going into halftime and that was the first game of the season. We couldn’t afford to go down early again and we wanted to set the tone as early as possible.”
The highlight goal of the first half was probably when Edison Gouge connected on a bicycle kick in the 29th minute off of a corner kick.
“Edison is a senior and that was his first goal of the season,” Kudera said. “It was pretty awesome because he jokes about it in practice all the time and actually got it down in the game today. It was super impressive.”
Ruiz would score the final goal of the game in the 33rd minute as Marshall gave him the assist. Ruiz also had an assist to Cook on his second goal while Marshall had two helpers.
Crockett goalkeeper Alan Galvin didn’t have to work all that hard as Boone got off only five shots and he saved three of them. The other two went wide.
Crockett’s assault on the goal was relentless, getting off 12 shots and nine were on goal.
“We’ve had a really good start to the season,” Kudera said. “After dropping that first loss at Boone, we really switched it on. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to in the Gatlinburg tournament, but then we went down to the Southern Coast Cup in Alabama, won three games and didn’t give up a goal. We just hope to continue this momentum going forward.”