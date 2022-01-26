When David Crockett’s boys basketball team needs a big bucket, it turns to senior Dawson Wagner.
With under 45 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s homecoming game against Tennessee High, Seth Britton blocked a shot on the defensive end, threw ahead to Wagner and he converted the bucket to put his squad up three points late.
The Pioneers (13-9) went onto win the game, 48-43.
“Dawson played great,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “He shot 70% and you can’t complain there. He gets to the rim and he’s so strong.
“We handled the pressure at the end and I was proud of them for that.”
Wagner finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-for-15 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Tennessee High (6-14) fought back valiantly after trailing by a dozen in the early going. The Vikings actually took a 35-34 lead going into the final stanza and stretched it out to as much as five.
Connell’s crew, however, was resilient and claimed their second win of the season over the Vikings.
“It was one of those where we got up like 11 or 12 to nothing and we got settled,” Connell said. “They came down, hit a few shots and we had some one-pass and then shot possessions or no-pass possessions.”
Crockett scored the first six points of the game off of three steals that were all converted by Wagner. It looked like it was going to be a runaway, but the sparkling play of Brandon Dufore kept the Bristol bunch in the ballgame.
Dufore netted a team-high 18 on 8-of-17 shooting.
The Vikings had some inopportune turnovers, especially late in the game and finished 13 giveaways.
The Pioneers have a tough road game on Friday as it travels to Big 5 Conference foe Science Hill.
David Crockett 64, Tennessee High 35
Thomas Gouge continues to make history as the head coach of the Lady Pioneers in just his second season. In an easy nonconference win over Tennessee High, he guided Crockett to its 19th win of the season, matching the program record that has been intact since 1991.
“In 51 years of the school, tying the all-time wins record is a big thing, but we want to break it and keep on going,” Gouge said. “We pride ourselves on defense and we held them in the low 30s, but we have to stop fouling.”
Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson is becoming a mainstay at the forefront of area players, netting a game-high 16 points on 5-for-8 from the field and making 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Her superb play so far has helped the Jonesborough crew to its best start in school history with much more to build on.
Kaylee Tester and Nora Walter contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“We’ve been struggling shooting the ball from 3-point range the last four or five games, so it was good to see a few go in,” Gouge said.
Kendall Cross and Anna Kate Kinch each had 10 for Tennessee High. (3-20). The Lady Vikings were a woeful 9-for-31 from the field with 12 turnovers.
The Lady Pioneers (19-3) got out to a comfortable lead thanks to the stellar play of Ferguson early on. She chalked up 10 points in the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Vikings by herself.
The Lady Pioneers — despite six first-half turnovers — were shooting 60% from the field in the first half. They held Tennessee High to just four made field goals and 22.2% from the floor.
“Usually, you don’t expect the growth and development of a program to be this fast,” Gouge said. “In year two, we’ve overachieved from what people expected, but we’ve been working since April and we expected this.
“When I got this job, I wanted to change this culture and I believe we’re on the right track.”