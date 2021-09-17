The atmosphere was charged with emotion Friday night when Tennessee High traveled to Jonesborough to take on David Crockett in a crucial Region 1-5A football game.
The Vikings had been dealing with the loss of teammate Micah Montgomery, who drowned last weekend, while the Pioneers suffered through the passing of radio play-by-play announcer Tim Cable who lost his battle with Covid-19, also last weekend.
Before the game, both teams and their respective student bodies gathered at midfield to honor Montgomery and Cable.
Once the action got started, Crockett senior running back Brenden Reid, as he usually does, put his stamp on the contest. Reid rushed for four touchdowns and ran an interception back 62 yards for another score as the Pioneers engineered a demonstrative 40-14 victory over the Vikings.
Crockett (3-2, 2-0) built a 20-0 lead on the strength of Reid’s 4- and 1-yard TD runs along with his interception return.
“I led the quarterback on and then when he threw the ball, I jumped the route and took it all the way for the touchdown,” said Reid.
Tennessee High (1-2, 0-1) quickly answered. Micah Kennedy scored on a 3-yard jaunt and then Nysaiah Foote hauled in a 21-yard pass from Steven Johnson to narrow the deficit to 20-14.
On the final play of the first half, Crockett quarterback Jake Fox attempted a pass which was picked off by the Vikings’ Levon Montgomery, who was wearing his brother Micah’s No. 20. Montgomery weaved his way 95 yards for an apparent touchdown only to see the score nullified by a penalty.
“That would have been storybook if Levon could have given us the lead at the half,” said Tennessee High coach Matt Chandler. “But life doesn’t always work out that way.”
The Pioneers came out in the second half and pounded the football, adding three more touchdowns and salting the game away.
“Hat’s off to Tennessee High,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley. “They played their hearts out. But we got things going in the second half and I’m so proud of my kids.”
Reid added TD runs of 1 and 47 yards in the second half while Pioneers’ quarterback Jake Fox had an 8-yard scoring run.
“We talked at halftime with the offensive line and told them we had to just pound the football in the second half,” said Reid, who finished with 127 yards on 17 carries.
The game was marred by 32 penalties for 290 yards between the two teams.
“This has been the worst week you can imagine,” added Chandler. “We didn’t know how our kids would respond. After what our kids have been through, they just battled and had fun playing football again.”