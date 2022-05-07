KINGSPORT — In the battle of fundamentals, David Crockett was the superior team on this night.
And the Pioneers kept their season alive.
Pitching, bunting, putting the ball in play, base running, fielding — routine and beyond — Crockett had it all in an 8-1 win over West Ridge in the opening game of the District 1-4A baseball tournament Saturday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Pioneers advanced to Sunday’s action, where they will play top-seeded Science Hill in the winners’ bracket semifinals at 2:30 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Daniel Boone visits Dobyns-Bennett in the other semifinal at J. Fred Johnson, also at 2:30.
It wouldn’t have been easy to guess from the records, but the fifth-seeded Pioneers (11-20) moved into the double-elimination portion of the tournament while the fourth-seeded Wolves (18-12) saw their first-ever season end in disappointing fashion.
“(West Ridge) is a great team,” Crockett head coach Spencer Street said. “They beat us three times. We knew we would have to do all the small things well. The guys bought in, and I’m proud of them. They got big bunts down, ran the bases well, pitched and played defense well, and got timely hitting.
“That’s what these guys are capable of doing. I love them. They’re great.”
In Crockett’s three losses to West Ridge, the Pioneers were outscored 27-12.
However, the Pioneers likely got an unexpected boost when this game was moved to Dobyns-Bennett’s home field. Crockett defeated the Indians 2-1 on Monday, preventing the Indians from claiming the top seed for the district tournament.
“I definitely think it helped,” Street said. “Last time here we played well, and Gage pitched well.”
PITCHING WITH A PURPOSE
Gage Peterson pitched like he needed to be somewhere else in a hurry, racking up outs and quick innings.
Turns out Peterson quickly hustled off to a prom after working six-plus impressive innings.
“That’s three starts in a row, he’s kind of been the Gage we knew we could count on,” Street said. “The more he throws he’s going to continue to get better. To be able to take us into the seventh inning, it was an unbelievable job. For him to be able to command the zone like he did, it was big for us.”
Peterson threw 103 pitches, allowing four hits with five walks and three strikeouts. Michael Rice closed it out, needing just 12 pitches to work up three seventh-inning outs.
THE TURNING POINT
West Ridge didn’t try to sneak past the Pioneers, using ace Drew Hoover on the mound. But with the score tied 1-1 after four innings, Crockett unleashed a small-ball attack and the Wolves were unable to contain it.
Ethan Swift got things started with a single before Noah Oster put down a bunt single. Nate Laws followed with another bunt single to load the bases.
Garrett Leonard got the scoring rolling with a two-run single to left field.
West Ridge finally got one out — it seemed — but couldn’t hold it. Hayden Osburn reached on a dropped third strike and Laws scored on the throw.
Another bunt single — this one on a squeeze play — plated another run and it was 5-1. Then Jacob Ayers added a sacrifice fly and the Pioneers had stunned West Ridge with a five-run uprising.
In the sixth inning, Osburn closed out the game’s scoring with a two-run double.
EARLY GAME
West Ridge got on the board first as Sean Reed legged out a grounder to beat the double-play rap and drive in a run in the third inning.
Crockett got even in the fourth, using a bunt and a throwing error to scratch out a run.
HITTING LEADERS
Laws led the way, going 3 for 3 at the plate.
Osburn finished with two hits and two RBIs while Oster and Osburn each totaled two hits.
TOUGH END
Hoover allowed nine hits in five innings with seven runs, four earned. He walked two and struck out six.
At the plate, Hoover was the only West Ridge player with two hits.