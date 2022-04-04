Aerosmith would be a fan of Monday’s Big Five Conference baseball game at Sonny Miller Field.
David Crockett players drew 10 walks and walked their way to first base all night in a 14-6 win over defending state champion Science Hill.
It is the first win for the Pioneers over the Johnson City nine since St. Patrick’s Day in 2015, snapping a 12-game losing streak that lasted some 2,575 days.
“We talked about not trying to expand the strike zone until we get two strikes and we did a good job of that tonight,” Crockett coach Spencer Street said. “We had several hits the other way and they have a chance to be special when they listen and put an approach together at the plate.”
Crockett (6-5, 2-1) worked the pitch count all night off four Hilltopper pitchers, running starter Cole Torbett from the mound after just two innings, five earned runs and five walks.
“Crockett came to play and they got down 6-0 and they never quit,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “We opened up the door for them and they just blew it wide open. They hit the ball all over the field.”
After Science Hill (13-3, 3-2) scored the first six runs of the game, Crockett took control and scored 14 unanswered. The vaunted Science Hill pitching staff, which recorded five strikeouts, seemed to have an on-again, off-again relationship with the strike zone.
Over the last two games — Friday against Hardin Valley and Monday against Crockett — Science Hill pitching has given up a total of 20 walks.
“You’re not going to win when you walk 10 and even if you do win, you walk away not feeling good about it,” Edwards said. “We’ve been in too many 3-ball counts all year. Tonight, we had 14 of those and 12 batters reached base.
“Obviously, we have to attack the strike zone better, but moving forward, that’s what we have to get better at.”
Gage Peterson picked up the win for Crockett, going 5⅔ innings while striking out six but walking seven. Peterson was continually bailed out by his teammates behind him as Crockett turned four inning-ending double-plays, including a 6-4-3 to end the game.
“This game is funny and I tell my guys that when you do the right thing, good things tend to happen,” Street said. “Hustling, being a good teammate and all of those other things eventually get rewarded.”
The big momentum-changer for Crockett came in the bottom of the third as catcher Caleb Bradburn hit a bases-clearing double to the gap in left-center field. That was part of a 7-run onslaught for the Pioneers that put them ahead.
Bradburn had a big day, going 2 for 4 with five RBIs. Crockett leadoff hitter Noah Oster was 3 for 5 with a pair of singles, a double and three RBIs.
Ethan Swift’s moonshot solo home run to left field in the sixth proved to be the dagger.
For Street — a Science Hill alum — the win over the Hilltoppers is his first in 13 tries as a four-year assistant at Boone and a fourth-year head coach at Crockett.
“Our seniors were a big part of that change and we just stayed positive,” Street said.
Science Hill’s Gavin Briggs continued his hot start to the season as he finished 2 for 3 with a single, double and three RBIs. Nate Conner was the only other ’Topper that had multiple hits, batting 2 for 4 with a single and a double.
The teams are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at TVA Credit Union Ballpark with first pitch to be thrown at 6 p.m.