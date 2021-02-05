The culture is changing at David Crockett and Friday night’s basketball contests at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium served as another step in the right direction.
The Lady Pioneers, behind a huge second half from junior post player Kadence Fannon, put a damper on senior-night festivities for Daniel Boone, winning 40-30.
The triumph marks the first time in program history the Crockett girls program has swept its Washington County rival in the regular season. Both schools opened in 1971 following consolidation.
“This is a great feeling and these seniors have been through a lot in four years with four different coaches,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “Kadence Fannon came in at a crucial moment and actually won the game for us. She was the one that led us tonight.”
Fannon came off the bench after hardly playing all season and scored 12 second- half points on 6-of-7 shooting.
“Honestly, I wasn’t expecting it at first,” Fannon said. “I haven’t really been in that much this year, but when I went in the first time, I missed a layup. After halftime, coach put me back in and I just got going.”
The rivals were deadlocked at the half with 14 points apiece. Gouge’s crew, however, came out and scored seven of the first nine points and built what proved to be an insurmountable advantage.
For seniors Miranda Arrowood, Halle Scott, Emma Gouge, Mackenzie Baldwin, Mattie Miller, Morgan Lewis and Alyssa Suits, what was once a vision is now reality.
The Crockett group of seniors has accomplished a lot this season and goes into next week’s District 1-AAA tournament as the No. 3 seed playing with a lot of confidence.
“There’s been a lot of firsts with this team,” Emma Gouge said. “Coach Gouge has had a lot to do with it and it really started with the group that is now juniors and seniors.
“We started working together more as a team and the hard work is really paying off this year.”
It’s always nice to beat a rival, too.
Said Baldwin: “I’m just really proud of this whole team.”
The Lady Pioneers were 13 of 47 from the floor and committed 14 turnovers.
For the Lady Trailblazers, it’s been a rough season, but the senior group of McKenna Dietz, Rebecca Higgins and Makayla Gourley can leave knowing they gave it their all every time they went out on the hardwood.
“I am extremely grateful for them showing up every single day,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “There has been zero quit amongst the whole team, especially the seniors. They show up at 6:30 a.m. for weights and 3 o’clock for practice.
“This truly is a character year. Those three seniors in there embody what we’re trying to do at Daniel Boone and they’re the type of girls representing our program”
Savannah Jessee led the way for Boone with nine points.
The Lady ’Blazers shot a lackluster 10-for-29 from the floor and was guilty of 20 turnovers.
Boys
David Crockett 50, Daniel Boone 46
After starting out a miserable 2-of-10 from the field and trailing 15-5 at one point in the second quarter, the Pioneers rallied to complete the season sweep of Boone.
Mason Britton missed his first six shots, but ended up with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
A huge turning point in the game was with 2:17 remaining in the third quarter and Crockett trailing by five.
Britton quietly stepped to the free-throw line, sank the shot and the crowd erupted in elation. Britton had netted his 1,000th point.
“We knew that he had five points left (to 1,000) and that was probably our fault for telling him that,” Crockett coach Cody Connell said. “Once he got his fifth point, I turned around and told our assistant that was a game-changer. It’s exactly what we needed.”
The game then turned into the Isaiah Lang show.
Lang netted 13 points — all in the second half — on 5-for-6 shooting plus a 3-of-5 effort on free throws.
“(Isaiah) turned it up and that’s what we’ve been preaching to him all year,” Connell said. “That’s twice he’s done it against Boone because he stole the inbounds pass the last time we played them.”
Britton gave Crockett its first lead with 5:30 to go in the game on a made 3-pointer. From then on, there were four ties and three lead changes.
For Boone, senior Breiydon Gilliam had 16 points while fellow senior Caleb Head had 11. Head scored only one point in the second half, however.
“They made the shots down the stretch and we didn’t,” Boone coach Chris Brown said. “We were up two at one point and turned it over. They didn’t miss many free throws down the stretch. either.”
Crockett was 16-for-36 from the floor while Boone went 16-for-37 shooting.