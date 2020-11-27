JONESBOROUGH — David Crockett basketball coach Cody Connell was curious to see how his team would handle the adversity of being down by five points midway through the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers answered by going on a 14-1 run and then holding on for a 71-70 win over North Greene in Friday’s late semifinal at the 31st annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament. The Pioneers will face South Greene, a 58-56 winner over Daniel Boone, in Saturday’s championship game.
“I was worried because we hadn’t been down in any of our games,” Connell said. “I worried if we would be able to handle the adversity of all that. But, big-time players make big-time players and it was good to get our guys going.”
Mason Britton was certainly a big-time player. He produced 24 points and four assists in leading Crockett to the victory. He said the team couldn’t panic in the fourth quarter and had to keep fighting. As for his big offensive night, he felt good from the get-go.
“I had the first shot fall, then the second one and I got hot,” Britton said. “The coaches told me to keep taking it to the hole and keep shooting. We had mismatches all night. My teammates set me up for great opportunities and I just took advantage of them. Ayden Begley had nine assists and played awesome and as a team we played better defense in the second half.”
Colton Estep had 16 points, while Begley finished with 13 points and the aforementioned nine assists. Isaiah Lang finished with nine points, while the Pioneers as a team shared the ball to the tune of 20 assists.
They needed every score with North Greene’s Chriss Schultz a force inside with 27 points. His baby hook shot was unstoppable for much of the game. Otherwise, the Huskies had plenty of balance with Cayden Folks scoring 13 points, Kendal Loftis with 10 and Chance Campbell with nine.
It was a tough loss for Huskies coach Sam Tarlton, a former standout player at Crockett, going against his alma mater for the first time.
“We didn’t do enough on defense to win. Every time, we would get up 6-8, we would have breakdowns and give up 3-4 easy buckets. We played well at times. But you give up 70 on the road to good teams, you’re not going to win a lot.”
Tarlton blamed himself for some confusion of not knowing he had a timeout at the end of the game. Down by three, the Huskies scored a two-point basket with 4.4 seconds left. However, they failed to call a timeout, allowing Crockett to run out the clock without inbounding the ball. It was a tough sequence as the plan with 30 seconds left had been to go for a quick score.
“We didn’t execute off the timeout. We had a set run for a three, a little hammer set for a three,” Tarlton said. “We didn’t run it right and after that we got out of kilter for the last play.”
South Greene 58, Daniel Boone 56
South Greene’s Mr. Football finalist Luke Myers made his impact felt on the basketball court, driving in for the winning layup with two seconds left.
Ty Bailey intercepted a final pass as the Rebels had rallied from an 11-point deficit to score the win. Bailey was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, while Myers finished with 10.
“I saw I had the one-on-one matchup and most of my guys were off to the side, so I took him with the matchup,” Myers said. “I looked up when there was six seconds on the clock and I thought there was more than that. I’m just glad we were able to get the win.”
Breyidon Gilliam paced the Trailblazers with 16 points. Samuel Stroupe tallied 10 points, while Caleb Head and Lucas Jenkins contributed nine and eight, respectively.
Boone trailed 32-30 at the half, but went on a 15-2 run to lead by 11 late in the third quarter. It had been a game of runs with the Trailblazers scoring the first five points, only to see South Greene score the next dozen.
Boone coach Chris Brown was frustrated after seeing the way the Rebels were able to drive to the basket against the ’Blazers defense.
“They out-scrapped us, made plays when they had to,” Brown said. “Bailey is going right by us. Our help side, we’re chasing guys. Those are the things we work on every day. We have to do better than that, no excuses. We have to make plays and get stops when we have to.”
Myers, who led the Rebels to an undefeated regular season on the football field, said the success carries over from sport-to-sport with basketball coach Terry Hoese preaching some of the same principles as on the gridiron.
“We’re known not to quit,” Myers said. “The end of the game, we came back and did what we had to do to win that ball game.”
Sullivan South 73, Tri-Cities Christian 49
Drew Hoover led four Sullivan South players in double figures with 16 points in the win over the Eagles. Ethan Bergeron was next for the Rebels with 13 points, followed by Colton Mullins with 11 points and Will Harris with 10 points.
South led 38-24 at the half and the lead steadily expanded throughout the second half.
Jamar Livingston scored 36 of Tri-Cities’ 49 points. Donte Worley had eight points.
Unicoi County 64, Cocke County 43
Robbie O’Dell knocked down five shots from 3-point range in a 17-point performance for Unicoi County.
Grant Hensley, Tyler Clouse and Eli Johnson each scored nine points as the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half. Kerston Jackson led the Fighting Cocks with 14 points. Brazen Stewart was next up with eight points.
GIRLS
Sullivan South 45, Volunteer 37
The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 19-5 lead at the end of one quarter and controlled the action against the Lady Falcons in the girls’ fifth-place game.
Allie Jordan led the way for South with 15 points, while Chloe Nelson again reached double figures with a dozen points.
Aaliyah Crawley, a star on both the basketball court and softball diamond, topped Volunteer with 10 points. Atlee Dean and Audrey Evans scored seven points apiece.