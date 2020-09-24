While David Crockett seems to have found its stride, Sullivan Central is coming off back-to-back losses — one where the Cougars were very competitive in double overtime and the other where they couldn’t match up with region foe Sullivan South.
The Pioneers (3-2) will be the home favorite as they take on Central (2-2) in Jonesborough on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Among the other games on the schedule, Sullivan South travels to take on Volunteer, and Elizabethton visits Cherokee.
Pioneers coach Hayden Chandley said his defense will have to be ready for Central quarterback Will Nottingham.
“He slings it all over the field,” Chandley said. “They kind of remind me of us over the last two seasons. We have to make him uncomfortable in the pocket and mix up our looks.”
Chandley’s team relied on the passing of Cade Larkins in recent years, but this year’s attack has been more grounded. Moved from wide receiver to running back, Prince Kollie has rushed for 699 yards and scored 10 touchdowns on the season.
Brenden Reid has added 216 yards to Crockett’s rushing attack while quarterback Mason Britton has thrown for 411 yards with a pair of scores. Brayden Reid has added 201 yards on 13 catches.
Defensively, Kollie has been the leader. Committed to Notre Dame as a linebacker, Kollie has team highs in tackles (44) and tackles for loss (5.5).
SULL
IVAN SOUTH (4-0) at VOLUNTEER (2-2)
Two things surround Friday’s matchup between Sullivan South and Volunteer: the Rebels are hard to score on, and the Falcons don’t have a good history against them.
With South surrendering just four points per game, the Falcons’ offense will have its hands full. And Volunteer has defeated South only one time in the last eight meetings with a 4-21 all-time mark.
The Rebels’ defense is fierce, Volunteer head coach Jesse McMillan said.
“They are going to get hats to the football,” he said. “They are big and long up front, which presents problems. (Eli) Topping is a very good linebacker who makes a lot of plays, and they are very athletic in the back end.”
Volunteer will try to counter the Rebels’ defense with a steady dose of Cameron Johnson. He has rushed for 504 yards on 73 carries with five scores.
South quarterback Ethan Bergeron has carried 41 times for a team-high 318 yards and six touchdowns. He has also thrown for 247 yards and four scores.
ELIZ
ABETHTON (4-0) AT CHEROKEE (1-4)
Just four games in, quarterback Bryson Rollins is already knocking on the door of 1,000 total yards.
Rollins has passed for 673 yards while rushing for 261. He has accounted for 14 total touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs are trying to find an offensive spark after getting shutout for four straight weeks.
GREE
NEVILLE (2-2) AT TENNESSEE HIGH (3-1)
Because of the pandemic, both of these teams have endured uneven seasons while trying to get games played. So it made sense for them to agree to schedule this contest on the fly.
They have played only four times in the new century with Greeneville winning in 2002, 2008 and 2010. The Vikings won in 2009.
SULL
IVAN EAST (2-2) AT UNICOI COUNTY (2-3)
These two teams are coming in from opposite directions.
The Patriots are flying high after last week’s 35-12 Region 1-4A win over Union County while the Blue Devils are trying to shake off the effects of getting beaten 48-7 in a Region 1-3A contest against Claiborne.
East freshman running back Dominic Cross will get another chance to shine after last week’s breakout performance.
HAMP
TON (3-0) AT JOHNSON COUNTY (2-2)
After a week off, the Bulldogs look to continue their hot start to the season.
But it will be a challenge in this fierce rivalry contest. Although the Longhorns have only won three of the last 14 meetings, there have been four one-point games in that stretch.
Hampton has outscored its opponents 94-19 on the season.
UNAK
A (2-1) AT HAPPY VALLEY (2-2)
Coming off a win over Jellico and riding the momentum of a 2-1 start, things get tough in a hurry for the Rangers.
Happy Valley played its best overall game of the season in last week’s 49-0 pounding of Cosby, and should present a lot of defensive problems for Unaka.
PIGE
ON FORGE (2-1) AT SULLIVAN NORTH (0-3)
It could be another tough game for the Raiders as the Tigers defeated Class 4A foes Grainger and Sullivan Central before getting thumped by Alcoa.
North is seeking it first win and its first multi-score offensive performance of the season.
CLOU
DLAND (2-2) AT SUNBRIGHT (1-2)
The Highlanders take on a team that started with a 41-6 win before allowing 104 points over the last two weeks against tougher competition.
These teams last met in 2009, when the Tigers eliminated Cloudland from the first round of the playoffs.