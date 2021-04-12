In Monday’s Big 7 Conference softball game against home-standing Daniel Boone, David Crockett never gave up Hope.
Riley Hope, that is.
The Lady Pioneers completed an epic comeback to take the three-hour and 22-minute marathon, 18-14 in nine innings.
Hope’s role in a stunning come-from-behind victory was more than just her offense.
“I honestly don’t know what to say. I have no clue,” Crockett coach Carla Weems said.
NO QUIT
Down 14-5 going into the top of the seventh inning, Crockett tied the game thanks in part to three-run home runs by Ashlyn Dulaney and Hope.
Crockett would go on to score four runs in the top of the ninth thanks to a two-run double by Hope.
Avery Hope also had a big game, going 3-for-4 with three singles.
“This tells you that these girls will never quit, even if they’re down 14-3,” Weems said. “They’re unbelievable and I can’t say enough about them.”
Dulaney finished the day at 3 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs. Alyssa Suits was 4 for 5 with two doubles and two homers as well for Crockett.
Riley Hope was 4 for 6 with five RBIs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.
The Lady Pioneers mashed out 20 hits and were 9 for 14 with runners in scoring position.
Kennedy Broyles came on in relief of Matty McKee and picked up the win after twirling 5⅓ innings, allowing just two runs and striking out seven.
“Kennedy came in and did a phenomenal job pitching,” Weems said. “I can’t say how proud I was of her coming in during that difficult stretch.”
HOSED
Oddly enough, an outstanding defensive play probably saved the game for Crockett.
Boone had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the eighth and leadoff hitter McKenna Dietz — arguably the best base-runner in the conference — on third.
With a full count, Emma Robinette hit a sacrifice fly to Riley Hope in right field.
Hope had to make the perfect throw to home in order to catch Dietz in a rundown.
She made a picture-perfect throw and Dietz was eventually tagged out to end the frame.
“My shortstop was struggling a little bit, so we moved her to right and if she’s not there to make that throw later on in the game, we lose the game,” Weems said. “She had to make the perfect throw and the catcher didn’t have to move.”
Added Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins: “Emma is second on the team in RBIs and that’s one of the people we want up there in that situation. They stuck the Hope girl out there and she made a great throw.”
DIFFICULTY PLAYING AHEAD
Even though Boone does have an impressive record of 22-6, the Lady Trailblazers have had trouble holding onto big leads.
On Sunday, they were up five runs against Dobyns-Bennett and ended up losing by a tally. On Monday, Boone put up eight runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Jenkins still didn’t feel comfortable.
“The one thing Crockett does is hit the ball really well,” Jenkins said. “Even when we were up 12-5, it still never really felt like we were in control. Our pitching has been carrying us throughout the years and even up until now, it has carried us.
“Right now, it’s like some of us have hit a wall and they have to finish a lot better.”
The offense was there for Boone, notching 19 hits and committing only one error.
Camryn Sarvis and Savannah Jessee each had a home run. Jessee finished a double short of the cycle and recorded three RBIs.
Dietz totaled three RBIs as well, but Boone left 12 runners stranded.
“We have to do a better job of competing when we’re ahead,” Jenkins said. “Right now, we’re playing better when we’re behind than when we’re ahead.”
Kayleigh Quesenberry was issued the loss after throwing 2⅓ innings of relief and giving up four runs.