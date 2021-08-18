There’s only one way to replace a Mr. Football.
By committee.
That’s the plan this season for David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley and Pioneers.
Chandley and his staff are tasked with replacing Prince Kollie, who took his talents to Notre Dame this fall.
Kollie was the Tennessee Class 5A Mr. Football, the Times News/Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee Male Athlete of the Year and the Butkus Award winner last season.
He recorded 109 tackles, 59 of them solos as a linebacker, while rushing for 1,562 yards and 26 tackles and adding 290 receiving yards with another three scores.
“We had some big-time talent, no doubt, last year,” Chandley said. “But, we’ve got good numbers returning. We’ve got a lot of guys to replace in very important spots.
“We’ve just got to step up as a collective group.”
GOOD NUMBERS
Despite the losses to graduation, Crockett still returns good numbers and experience on both offense and defense from a team that finished 9-3 overall and 6-0 in Class 5A Region 1 last year.
The Pioneers return seven starters on defense and a healthy contingent on offense.
“We think our defense will be our strong suit,” Chandley said.
All four defensive backs — cornerbacks Isaiah Lang (6-3, 185, Sr.) and John Rucker (5-11, 175, Sr.) and safeties Jordan Williams (5-11, 195, Sr.) and Brenden Reid (5-10, 195, Sr.) — provide the bulk of the defensive experience.
The Pioneers are also rich with experience at linebacker with Dominic Hopper (6-2, 220, Sr.) and Aidan Clark (5-11, 175, Jr.) on the outside and Jake Whaley (6-0, 180, So.) and Gabe Ferrell (6-0, 215, Jr.) on the inside.
Up front defensively, Parrish Combs (5-11, 245, Sr.) provides the experience.
Isaiah Tisor (6-1, 315, So.), Ty’shawn Robinson (5-11, 240, Jr.), Trey Marler (6-3, 250, Sr.), Tyson Matthews (6-4, 310, So.) and Julian Emile (5-11, 280, Fr.) will all get their shots to contribute on the line for the Pioneers.
OFFENSE
“Offensively, we got some young guys in some new spots and some important spots. It’s going to be important for those new guys to step up and play well.”
Sophomore Jake Fox (6-1, 215) steps in at quarterback this season.
Fox will have a complement of experience around him including Reid and Williams at the running back positions and Ferrell at fullback.
While Chandley said the running game will be the strength for Crockett this season, Fox will have plenty of targets to look for when the Pioneers go to the passing game.
Four wide receivers who have starting experience from last year — Lang, Aidan Clark, Rucker and Brayden Reid (5-10, 185, Sr.) — are back in the fold this season.
Garrett Clark (5-9, 165, So.) provides added depth for the receiving corps, as does Whaley at the tight end post.
The interior line is led by Combs, who returns at the starting center position.
Tisor is another returning starter for the Pioneers on the line, while Marler, a part-time starter last year, is also back.
Matthews and Robinson round out the first five on the O-line.
READY TO ROLL
The conference will look a little different this season with Morristown West joining the group and Volunteer moving away to Class 4A.
Chandley said getting the basics right are still the keys to be successful.
“We’ve got to block, we’ve got to tackle well and we’ve got to run extremely hard and move the football,” the coach said.