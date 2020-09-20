In the first 20 games of his coaching career, Hayden Chandley led David Crockett to 19 victories and its first-ever playoff win and state quarterfinal berth.
Over the next six games, the Pioneers suffered five close losses before a 21-point setback against Science Hill.
But there is reason to smile again in Pioneer Country.
Crockett crushed Cocke County 49-12 on Friday night in Newport for its third straight victory, and the Pioneers have settled back into a winning groove.
“I think we have really figured some things out over the past three weeks, especially offensively,” Chandley said Saturday. “We felt like even through the first two weeks we played good football, but we made a few careless mistakes that cost us — and we weren’t that far away.
“Through two games we had outgained our opponents despite being 0-2. Our leadership has done a good job of rallying the guys back together and getting us headed in the right direction.”
Against Cocke County the Pioneers came out a little sloppy, Chandley said, but found high gear soon enough. Running back Prince Kollie had a monster game with 15 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns while also adding seven tackles — 1.5 for loss — and two passes defended from his linebacker position.
Brenden Reid was also front and center in the victory. He scored a rushing touchdown and totaled seven tackles on defense, one for loss. Reid also added a pick-six touchdown and forced a fumble.
The offensive line — including Tony Davis, Damien Vance, Parrish Combs, Isaiah Tisor and Tres Silvers — helped produced 8.2 yards per rushing attempt.
Another defensive standout was Jordan Williams with an interception and two fumble recoveries. Williams also rushed for a score.
“Minus the big play on (Cocke County’s) touchdown run, the defense played pretty well,” Chandley said.
Quarterback Mason Britton threw for 107 yards with Brayden Reid hauling in six catches for 80 yards. Crockett had 329 yards of total offense.
“We weren’t very efficient offensively, but ultimately made enough plays to get the win,” Chandley said.
And the win was the most important outcome as it moved the Pioneers to 2-0 in Region 1-5A play.
The Pioneers will have a chance to keep the momentum when they host Sullivan Central in a non-region contest Friday.