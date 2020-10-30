MORRISTOWN — Prince Kollie rushed for 198 yards and scored four touchdowns as David Crockett prepared for the playoffs with a 42-30 victory over Morristown East in a Region 1-5A football game Friday night.
Brenden Reid and Mason Britton also scored touchdowns for Crockett, which finished the regular season 8-2 overall, 6-0 in the region.
Kollie ran for three touchdowns and caught a 69-scoring pass from Britton.
Crockett had already clinched the Region 1-5A regular-season championship, but Pioneers coach Hayden Chandley didn’t consider taking his foot off the gas to save his team for the postseason.
“We pretty much played it like we would normally any other game,” Chandley said. “We felt like momentum is huge going into the playoffs. The last thing we wanted was to lose our last game and limp into the playoffs. We wanted to get some momentum and I’m glad we were able to do that.”
GREENEVILLE 68 SULLIVAN EAST 14
GREENEVILLE — Steven Myers caught two touchdown passes and the Greene Devils jumped out to a 34-0 lead in the first quarter en route to an easy Region 1-4A victory.
The result clinched second place in the region for Greeneville.
Greeneville quarterback Brady Quillen completed all four of his passes for 77 yards and two TDs. His backup Corbin Cannon threw a 69-yard touchdown pass on his only completion.
Myers caught one touchdown from each quarterback.
Izaiah Hall rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on six carries for Greeneville.
For East, quarterback Ethan Bradford completed 23 of his 39 passes for 219 yards. Two of his passes were intercepted.
Dominic Cross rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots. Hunter Brown had eight receptions for 59 yards.
HAMPTON 46 COSBY 6
COSBY — Quarterback Conor Jones passed for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two more as the Bulldogs flattened Cosby in a Region 1-2A affair.
Hampton led 39-0 at the close of the first quarter. Aidan Vines got the visitors in gear with a 3-yard scoring run, then Jones worked to Blake Peavy and Dylan Trivett for TD throws of 22 and 36 yards.
Jones followed up by scampering to the end zone from 43 and 14 yards out.
Hunter Workman’s 89-yard kickoff return to open the second half put Cosby on the board.
Later in the third quarter, Trivett picked up his second touchdown of the night on a 20-yard run.
SUNBRIGHT 50 UNAKA 44
ELIZABETHTON — After Unaka erased an 18-point deficit to tie the game at 44, Sunbright drove 71 yards in the final two minutes for a game-deciding touchdown.
The Tigers scored on a 5-yard run to win this wild shootout, overcoming a six-touchdown performance (5 passing, 1 rushing) by Unaka quarterback Landon Ramsey — who also threw for a pair of two-point conversions and ran for one.
Trailing 38-20 in the fourth quarter, the Rangers produced three of the game’s next four touchdowns. Devin Ramsey sandwiched scoring catches of 14 and 5 yards around a Tigers TD, then Nick Shell found paydirt on a 64-yard reception. From there, Landon and Devin Ramsey connected on a game-tying two-point conversion.
Devin Ramsey accounted for four touchdown and two conversions as a receiver.