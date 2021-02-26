The magic carpet ride finally came to an end for the David Crockett girls basketball team.
Behind the brilliant second-half play of senior point guard Maci Pitner, Seymour took out the Lady Pioneers in Friday’s Region 1-AAA quarterfinal in overtime, 54-52.
Pitner finished with 20 points — 14 coming in the latter half of the ballgame.
The Lady Eagles (20-8) move to face Sevier County in Monday’s semifinals.
“We were just telling the girls in the locker room that they’re a bunch of fighters,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “They were down five with like 50 seconds left and they never gave up. We had opportunities at the end, but we couldn’t get over the hump.
“Seymour is a great team and they’re very offensively skilled.”
David Crockett (14-9) miraculously got back into the game with under 50 seconds left in overtime and trailing by five points. Crockett senior Emma Gouge, who tallied a game-high 21 points, nailed an up-and-under and the ensuing free throw after Crockett got a timely turnover. That cut the deficit to one point at 53-52.
Pitner was fouled at the other end and made the first but missed the second.
On the inbounds, Gouge was fouled coming down the court with 0.7 left and facing a one-and-one situation. She missed the first and Seymour corralled the rebound as time expired.
“There’s a reason why (Pitner) is the player of the year in the conference and she’s our horse,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “It’s funny when you think of horses, you think about a thoroughbred, 5-foot-9 girl. Then, you look at her and you see 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds, but she is our thoroughbred and we rode her all the way to the end.”
The Lady Pioneers took a hot-shooting Seymour team, which had made 17 shots from distance in a recent contest, completely out of rhythm from the start. The Lady Eagles were only 4-for-16 from distance, but made up for it by making 50% from inside the arc (18-of-36).
“I knew (Crockett) presented a lot of difficult matchups for us because they were a lot bigger than we were and I kept asking what I had to do to prepare,” Hernandez said. “Then I said to myself ‘Keep it simple, stupid’ by putting us in a position to win and not overthink it.
“I had to make some difficult decisions late and put bigger bodies in there to help us win the game. They did a hell of a job and they deserved to win this game as much as we did.”
Bailey McCoy (11) and Katelyn Waggoner (10) also finished in double figures for the victors. No one else finished with over 10 for Crockett.
The Jonesborough crew was 22 of 58 from the floor and guilty of 19 turnovers, including three critical ones in overtime.
As the curtain falls on Crockett’s season, it can viewed as one with a lot of firsts.
It was the first time Crockett had swept rival Daniel Boone in the regular season in the 50-year history of the school.
It was the first time Crockett had beaten Dobyns-Bennett in 16 years.
It was the first time Crockett had played for the District 1 tournament championship since moving from District 2 in 1995. And there were so many more.
Unfortunately for the Lady Pioneers, they will still be in search of its first region win when the winter comes calling again later this year. Crockett dropped to 0-8 all-time in regional games.
“You look at the crowd that was here tonight and we probably had double of the next one,” Gouge said. “I’m so proud of this team and they’ve changed the culture of this program.
“We sat down to count the firsts for this team and there were like 11 or 12 of them. It’s unbelievable the work that these girls have done and what they’ve overcome.”