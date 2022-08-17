Without a highly recruited player on the roster, David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley believes it will take a collective effort to keep the Pioneers’ recent trend of success.
“In years past, there has been a Cade Larkins, Prince Kollie, Donta Hackler or Tony Davis. This year, more than any other year, it’s going to be by committee,” Chandley said. “There’s not the one guy we have to rely who can carry the ball 25 times a game. We’ve got 3-4 guys in the backfield we can hand it to.”
Don’t take Chandley’s comments the wrong way. The Pioneers still have some talented players. However, youth at some key positions is going to add to the challenge to match or better last season’s 7-5 record with a second-round playoff appearance.
“We’re young up front with only one senior on the offensive line,” Chandley said. “That’s good and bad. When you have eight seniors and one of those is the kicker, you better have some sophomores and juniors who can play.”
Junior quarterback Jake Fox went through off-season surgery. His status is up in the air at the moment, so senior Aidan Clark has moved from receiver to be the signal caller.
Running back starts with Jaevon Emile, one of four brothers on the team. Dylan Callahan, Jake Whaley add depth, while the physical Gabe Ferrell will be at fullback.
The receivers are the biggest unknowns.
Garret Clark, in the slot, is the only one with significant experience at receiver. Hayden Wesley, who played as a sophomore, adds some athleticism. He barely missed being all-state in the long jump, while sophomore Lamarkus Dunn was a top junior varsity player last season.
Tight ends include Eli Robinette and the 6-foot-7 Adrian Wynn.
Junior Isaiah Tisor, a three-year starter, anchors the offensive line. Julian and Jacian Emile are at the guards, while Tyson Matthews and Alex Tyson are tackles. Tyson is the lone senior.
Crockett will use a base 3-4 defense with Ferrell and Jake Whaley as inside linebackers. Ferrell is a versatile player, who also can line up at outside linebacker or nose guard. Callahan and Robinette will be at outside linebackers.
Bryant Sybert, Tisor and Javian Emile are leaders on the line.
There’s a lack of experience in the secondary, although Chandley likes the group’s potential.
Clark started a couple of games at strong safety last season, Jaevon Emile and Luis Soto will be free safeties, and corner combinations could include Wesley, Braden Woods and Dunn.
On special teams, senior Chase Schroeck is a kicker and punter whom Chandley is excited about. He could kick even longer field goals on the Pioneers’ new turf field.
“He’s a weapon that I don’t think we had before,” Chandley said. “Last year we went to Letcher (Ky.) and his first field goal was a 44-yarder with room to spare. He’s worked hard during the off-season, going to camps. It’s crazy how much the kickers like this turf. He’s banging 50-yarders in practice.”
