Without a highly recruited player on the roster, David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley believes it will take a collective effort to keep the Pioneers’ recent trend of success.

“In years past, there has been a Cade Larkins, Prince Kollie, Donta Hackler or Tony Davis. This year, more than any other year, it’s going to be by committee,” Chandley said. “There’s not the one guy we have to rely who can carry the ball 25 times a game. We’ve got 3-4 guys in the backfield we can hand it to.”

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

