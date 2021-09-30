David Crockett has done some heavy lifting, but the Pioneers know that work can be damaged if they don’t take care of business in a favorite role Friday night.
The first-place Pioneers travel to face Cherokee in a Region 1-5A football game.
“All focus is on Cherokee and nothing else,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “This is a huge opportunity for us to take a big step in the region standings.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
In 1-6A, West Ridge has its sights set on its first-ever region win as the Wolves travel to play William Blount.
And in a 1-2A showdown, the region title will be on the line in Hampton as the Bulldogs play host to South Greene.
DAVID CROCKETT (4-2) at CHEROKEE (1-3)
The Chiefs like to move the ball with an air attack.
“Cherokee is really big up front, but the biggest threat (the Chiefs) present is in their passing game,” Chandley said. “They really spread you out, do some RPO stuff, and protect the QB well. They do a great job of mixing up the vertical passing game, intermediate, quick game and screens.”
Crockett responds with do-it-all running back Brenden Reid, who has been one of Northeast Tennessee’s best players this season. He has a combined 1,063 yards passing, rushing and receiving while also establishing himself as one of the area’s best tacklers with 59 stops from his strong safety position.
SOUTH GREENE (4-2) at HAMPTON (5-0)
It’s for all the marbles and the Rebels may have the best player on the field.
In last week’s win over Chuckey-Doak, quarterback Luke Myers — a Class 1A Mr. Football finalist in 2020 — totaled 347 yards of offense.
“We have to get pressure on him and keep him in the pocket,” Hampton coach Michael Lunsford said.
Hampton’s offense has been on a roll, racking up 135 points over its last three games. But the Rebels’ defense has been stout, limiting its last four opponents to 33 total points.
“They are very fast to the ball and really do a good job of gang tackling,” Lunsford said.
Hampton has scored at least 30 points in each of the last eight meetings against South Greene, winning six of those contests.
WEST RIDGE (3-2) at WILLIAM BLOUNT (1-5)
The Wolves aren’t quite sure what they will see from the Governors, who changed approaches last week.
“They do love to throw it, but they switched up and ran it against Sevier County,” Wolves coach Justin Hilton said. “We are unsure of what we will get. We need to just get aligned and tackle well in space.”
Hilton said his team knows how important this game is.
“We need this win,” he said. “Ultimately, to reach our goal of making the playoffs, this would be a huge step forward. Our guys will be ready to go and understand the importance of this game.”
CAK (3-2) at DANIEL BOONE (1-3)
The Trailblazers’ first four opponents have a combined record of 18-5, and this week’s challenge is a private school that is off to a good start.
Boone has lost three in a row while the Warriors are coming off a 31-0 win over Chattanooga Christian.
ELIZABETHTON (4-1) at SULLIVAN EAST (1-5)
It hasn’t been much of a contest over the last eight meetings. The Cyclones have won by an average score of 57-9.
And it’s not any easier of a challenge for the Patriots this year as Elizabethton enters having won 34 of its last 35 games.
GRAINGER (3-3) at VOLUNTEER (2-3)
The Falcons are flying high after last week’s runaway win, and they have a legitimate shot to make it two in a row.
The Grizzlies have three wins, but two were against Class 3A foes and the other against a Class 2A team. However, Grainger has won three of the four meetings between these teams.
UNICOI COUNTY (6-0) at CHUCKEY-DOAK (2-3)
This is a rivalry the Blue Devils once dominated, but the Black Knights have won the last two meetings.
Unicoi allowed more points last week than it had given up in the previous three games, but pulled off a stunning comeback to stay unbeaten. The momentum could come in handy this week.
CLAIBORNE (0-4) at JOHNSON COUNTY (1-3)
It has been a long season for both of these teams and only one is going to feel better about it this week.
The Longhorns have totaled only 33 points this season, but that’s five more than the Bulldogs have managed.
CUMBERLAND GAP (2-3) at HAPPY VALLEY (0-5)
If the Warriors are going to break into the win column in 2021, this may be the one they need to grab.
It won’t be easy as Happy Valley has scored just 20 points all season while the the Panthers have totaled 36, 50 and 38 in three of their five games.
WEST GREENE (4-1) at CLOUDLAND (4-1)
The Buffaloes are off to an impressive start, but that should get seriously tested in this tough road trip to Roan Mountain.
These teams have played 22 times, evenly splitting those contests. The Highlanders have won the last three.
UNAKA (3-2) at HARLAN, KY. (2-3)
Will the Renaissance season continue for the Rangers?
It’s hard to know what a team is getting when it crosses state lines. The Green Dragons have been whipped three times, but pounded Jenkins (30-0) and outscored Kentucky’s East Ridge (46-40).