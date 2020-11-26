The David Crockett girls turned up the wick defensively to defend the home court Wednesday night at the 31st annual Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
Facing league rival Tennessee High in a non-conference affair, the Lady Pioneers limited the Lady Vikings to seven first-half points in a 53-22 semifinal victory. Crockett (3-0) will face Cocke County (3-1) in Saturday’s championship game.
The Lady Pioneers have been particularly effective running a 2-2-1 zone trap, forcing 32 turnovers in the Hardee’s opener against Sullivan South and 30 against Tennessee High.
They’ve limited teams to an average of 27.3 points per game in their first three victories.
“We’ve found something with our press and it’s been good to us the last couple of days,” Crockett coach Thomas Gouge said. “It’s been effective. We’ve forced 62 turnovers the first two games, so the defense has been great. We have good athletes that want this so bad. They want to be good and they show it with their defensive effort.”
It will be a significantly harder challenge stopping the Lady Red, who averages around 65 points per game. But the Lady Pioneers have been effective on the offensive end as well. They’ve had a different player as the leading scorer in each of the first three games.
Alyssa Suits paced the team Wednesday night, knocking down four shots behind the 3-point line in a 14-point performance. She had plenty of help with Emma Gouge and Nora Walters each scoring 11 points.
“My teammates found me early tonight. You go with the hot person and tonight, that happened to be me,” Suits said. “We have 10 people who could easily be starters. We have shooters all over the floor and everybody can score. It’s just finding them on that given night.”
Tori Ryan posted eight points and Riley Fritts scored seven to lead Tennessee High, which will face Elizabethton in Saturday's third-place game. The Vikings were limited to two points in the second quarter as Crockett was well on its way to achieving a team goal.
“We set a goal early of holding them to less than 30 points,” Suits said. “We end up holding them to less than 25. We really focused on that in practice. They have a good point guard, but we knew we had to stop her and we got the job done."