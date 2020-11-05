The last week of October was a banner one for David Crockett athletics, winning regional titles on the football field and in girls cross country.
The latter of the two was the first such title since 1982 and secured the Lady Pioneers a berth at the state meet for the second time in four years. Crockett beat out host Daniel Boone by eight points (51-59).
“I really didn’t start thinking that we could win the region until we came so close at the conference,” Crockett coach Mark Jennings said. “Coach (Lauren) Chandley’s husband, Hayden, is a math wiz and he was there at the finish line and had the score added up in his head. He told us we won by eight and I had a math teacher there writing down the scores and Hayden said, ‘Just believe me. It’s eight!’”
Jennings was an assistant to Mike Sweeney and took over the head coaching duties in 2008.
“It meant a lot to me,” Jennings said. “We’ve not had the kids in school, but all the teachers have been coming around talking about it, even though the kids aren’t there. It’s been the talk of the school.”
38 YEARS AGO
The Region 1 meet for the girls was still run over a two-mile distance and only the top two teams went to state. The state meet was still only one classification.
On Oct. 28, Crockett stunned favorite Tennessee High by three points (55-58) and had three runners make the all-region team. Kim Sullivan (third in 13:24.7), Ronda Autrey (seventh in 13:49.5) and Dawn Briggs (14th in 14:24.5) were the first three across the line.
“We came up here just hoping we could finish second so we could go to the state,” Crockett girls coach Santo Cicirello told Johnson City Press-Chronicle assistant sports editor Keith Kimberlin. “I really didn’t think we had a chance to win the whole thing. We hadn’t seen Tennessee High run all year and we weren’t sure how good they were.”
TIME TO SINK IN
“A lot of people came out to the race that usually don’t come out,” senior Grace Krell said.
“I had a really good feeling that something was going to happen,” Breanna Dunn said. “When I found out that we got, I ran over to Emily and we just started screaming.”
What made the day even more special for Jennings was the fact that most of the former Crockett coaches were in attendance, including TSSAA Sports Hall of Famer Cicirello.
What is the attitude of the Lady Pioneers going into the meet?
“It’s exciting and nerve-racking,” Emily Ward said. “We just want to go down there and do our best.”
“They’re excited and there’s a little uncertainty because nobody knows the course,” Jennings said. “This is what they’ve worked for all summer.”