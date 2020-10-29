The historic Trailblazer 5-kilometer cross country course was even harder on Thursday as it slowly turned into a quagmire throughout the day with the morning rain at the Region 1 championships.
The top three teams and individuals in the top 10 for each of the Large and Small Class earned bids to next Thursday’s state meet in Hendersonville at Sanders Ferry Park.
38 YEARS IN THE MAKING
History was made as David Crockett won its first team regional title since 1982, notching 51 points and beating out Daniel Boone by eight points. Crockett’s last title was when the state had only one classification.
The Lady Pioneers narrowly lost last week’s conference meet by three points to their county rivals. Crockett had four all-region performers as Emily Ward led the way in seventh (20:55.5) and senior Rachel Dulaney was ninth (21:12.5).
“It feels awesome and I’m super proud of all the girls and our whole team,” Dulaney said. “They’ve worked really hard this year and they gave it their all today.
“In my freshman year, we had a girls team go to state and finishing it off by going to state, seeing everybody improve is awesome.”
Rounding out the scoring was Ashlynn Roy (11th in 21:42.7), followed by Breanna Dunn (13th in 22:04.5) and Hannah McLain (16th in 22:11.1).
“This is extremely huge and I can’t brag on the girls enough,” Crockett assistant coach Lauren Chandley said. “We talked about the execution of our plan yesterday and they did exactly what I told them to.
“It was disappointing to lose by three at conference, but it put some grit in our girls and determination to beat them on their home course. They really wanted the region crown instead of the conference one, though.”
“I was really worried about the girls all year because the boys were training harder and this team overcame a lot of adversity,” Crockett coach Mark Jennings said. “Rachel got quarantined, Breanna got quarantined and had her house burn down, but we really went after (Boone) at the conference and today.
“We felt like we could do it.”
HUTCHINS SETS ANOTHER RECORD
Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins blasted off from the start and ran away from the rest of the field, winning her second straight region title in a new course and meet record of 17:06.7. She beat her own record of 17:12.0 from last season.
She joined Whitney Spannuth, Molly Foster and Allie Scalf as Lady Hilltopper multiple-time region individual champs.
“I was happy with the overall performance,” Hutchins said. “Today’s conditions definitely weren’t ideal with the wind and ankle-deep puddles out there. I was happy to improve from last year even though I didn’t feel great today.”
The two-time All-American and current U.S. No. 2 harrier has won five straight races, but just barely missed another sub-17 performance, which would’ve put her in rarefied air along with three-time Nike national champion Katelyn Tuohy.
“I knew that from some articles, but if the conditions were ideal today then I would’ve gone for it,” Hutchins said. “I just wanted to relax a little bit today with state being a week away.”
The Lady Hilltoppers nabbed the final team qualifying spot, tallying 91 points for third.
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington finished runner-up in 19:53.0 and qualified for the state meet as an individual.
The only other local individual qualifier was Dobyns-Bennett’s Autumn Headrick (eighth in 21:02.4).
WINGFIELD STAYS PERFECT
Daniel Boone junior Conner Wingfield notched his sixth consecutive win, crushing his home course in 16:56.7 to win the Large Class boys title.
Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders hung onto him for a little over a mile, but wound up second in 17:24.6 and qualified for state.
“It feels good to win, but it feels even better because the team won again,” Wingfield said. “Some of our guys didn’t have the best race today either. I’d rather some of us have a bad race now than next week. We just had to get it out of our system.”
Other local individual qualifiers include Crockett’s Bryson Livesay (third in 17:50.7) and Gideon Dowling (eighth in 18:17.9), Cherokee’s Henry Brooks (fifth in 18:05.7) and Science Hill’s Steven Johnson (10th in 18:22.8).
DOMINANT DECADE
The Trailblazers took home the team title yet again with 44 points, beating out Dobyns-Bennett’s 100.
Sullivan East came up big, nabbing third with 107 points and beating out Crockett by three.
It is the fifth consecutive region plaque and eighth in the last nine years for Boone.
“It’s never just another title,” Boone coach Len Jeffers said. “It’s fun because every group and every year is unique and different. We had a good mixture of older team members and some young ones.”
Bryson Lewis was Boone’s second runner, finishing fourth in 17:56.7 followed by Alexander Quackenbush in sixth (18:15.2). Luke Mussard (14th in 18:44.0) and Ashton Sheesley (23rd in 19:15.2) rounded out the scoring.
“The one thing that’s different about the state this year is pretty much everybody has been running within their own area,” Jeffers said. “There hasn’t been a whole lot of traveling and some of the best teams haven’t seen each other. We can’t control what the other teams do and we’re happy to be going.”
LADY WARRIORS WIN SQUEAKER
The Small Class girls team title was the closest of the day.
Happy Valley won its first regional girls title since 2003, beating out West Greene by two points (27-29).
The Lady Warriors put four of the scoring five in the top 15 as Gracyn Carder led the way in fourth (26:36.5) followed by Blakelee Ollis (fifth in 26:52.9) and Juley Nieminski in 11th (28:21.5).
Rounding out the scoring was Marcida Moore in 12th (28:44.6) and Aleesha McCurry (17th in 30:48.8).
“This is a huge accomplishment for them,” Happy Valley coach Matt Estep said. “They’ve worked really hard since the summer since we were allowed to come back in June. We’ve got three freshmen on the team and our No. 1 (Holly Moore) wasn’t able to run today.
“All of the girls killed it today. This is a big deal for our program because Don Verran was the coach the last time the team made it. I’m just so proud of them.”
Washburn’s Emery Coffey used a big surge a bit over a mile into the race to break away from defending region champion Isabelle Johnson (University High) and won going away in 23:40.7. Coffey was runner-up last season and finished 15th at the state meet.
“It feels really great to win this year and I was really excited,” Coffey said. “I’m shooting for top five at state next week, but I’d like to at least get top 10.”
Johnson finished runner-up (25:56.7) and teammate Melina Summey also qualified for the state meet with a sixth-place finish (27:02.0).
MEDINA RUNS AWAY
Chuckey-Doak’s Irving Medina took the lead early on in the Small Class boys race and traversed the tough course in 17:59.4 after finishing third last season.
“It feels great to win this year because I actually had a coach that stuck with me and helped me put in all the hard work,” Medina said. “The game plan was to go out fast and then settle in because that’s probably what I’ll need to do at state. I’m hoping to win next week.”
West Greene easily won the boys title with 24 boys and snapped University High’s three-year winning streak. The Buccaneers finished second with 38 points and qualified for the state meet.