David Crockett finished off its only undefeated regular season in football program history in style in 2018.
Quarterback Cade Larkins completed 17 of 29 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Pioneers to a 50-14 rout of Morristown East.
Micah Robinson was the leading receiver with five catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns. Donta Hackler had six receptions for 56 yards, including a touchdown, and he also had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Ronquille Joyner paced the ground attack by rushing for 126 yards on 18 carries as the Pioneers totaled 514 yards of offense.
On the defensive side, Nathaniel McClanahan finished with 14 tackles, followed by nine tackles by Gage Skalecki, eight for Prince Kollie, seven for Mark Seidler and six for John Kollie. The game didn’t start how Crockett would have liked, although first-year head coach Hayden Chandley explained how they quickly got it turned around.
“Morristown East took the opening kickoff and took a 17-play drive all the way to the 1-yard line,” Chandley said. “We were able to stuff them on 4th-and-1, and our kids then put together a 99-yard drive and scored. We asked them before the game how they wanted to be remembered and they played extremely well.”
Chandley knew in the spring that it could be a special season for the Pioneers. He saw a number of players who were athletically gifted and able to make plays.
Crockett started the season with a couple of tough games, a 21-7 win at Seymour, where the Pioneer defense held the Eagles to just 67 rushing yards, then followed it up with a 28-7 win at Campbell County when Larkins threw four second-half touchdowns after a scoreless first half.
Crockett continued to roll before facing its toughest challenge in a 24-21 overtime victory over Tennessee High. John Kollie had 19 tackles that game, while placekicker A.J. Boyd, a soccer player who joined the team in July, booted a 27-yard field goal to lift the Pioneers to the victory.
The Pioneers followed it up with a 34-27 win over Daniel Boone in the historic, sold-out Musket Bowl game that decided the Region 1-5A championship. They were able to contain Trailblazers running back Charlie Cole for the most part except for a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Chandley was proud of how his team’s reaction after Boone had rallied to grab a late lead.
“We were up two touchdowns in the final quarter and Boone takes one for 75 (yards) and we throw a pick on the next play where they score and the next thing you know, we’re down a point with five minutes to go,” Chandley said. “Our kids never blinked an eye and there was never a doubt in our minds. We were able to score with less than three minutes left on the clock and then held them off. I’ve been so proud for our kids, their effort and never-quit attitude.”