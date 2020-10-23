Prince Kollie was the “King” of the 50th annual Musket Bowl.
The David Crockett senior broke free for two touchdowns in the second half, leading the Pioneers to a 20-14 home win over rival Daniel Boone in a Region 1-5A football game Friday night.
After being held to 13 rushing yards in the first half, the Notre Dame commit finished with 18 carries for 122 yards in the home victory. As big as his touchdowns were, so was his carry on 4th-and-1 at the Crockett 14 with 4:07 left in the game. Kollie gained 23 yards on the play which proved pivotal in the Pioneers’ victory.
Crockett improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in clinching the No. 1 seed for Region 1-5A. Boone fell to 4-4, 3-2. For Kollie, all that was secondary to the Pioneers winning the rivalry game.
“I told the guys this is where we separate the men from the boys,” Kollie said. “We give all the glory to God. We’re not a team to boast and all that. This win wasn’t just for us. It’s for all the Crockett dudes who have worked so hard in the past, for the community. This is for Crockett country right here.”
Brenden Reid also had two huge plays, a 97-yard kickoff return for Crockett’s first touchdown and an interception at the goal line in the fourth quarter when Boone was about to tie the game.
“My blockers were blocking so I just saw the hole,” Reid said. “I just had to beat the kicker. I was able to get by him and go all the way. To win this game, this is what we worked for all summer.”
Crockett coach Hayden Chandley was pleased how his team was able to come through in the end.
“I can’t say enough good things about our kids. We go up by two scores, have a bad snap and they fall on it and then they have the interception and get it inside the 10,” Chandley said. “Our defense comes up with the stop.
“The last drive, we need some first downs to end the game. We were going to hand the ball to Brenden. Prince looks at me and says, ‘Give me the rock.’ We fed 21 and got us the victory.”
Brennan Blair was a workhorse for Boone with 34 carries for 141 rushing yards.
FIRST-HALF STALEMATE
Daniel Boone went 12 plays for 63 yards on the opening drive, capped off by a 7-yard touchdown run by Blair.
Crockett immediately answered with Reid’s 97-yard return for the touchdown. Both teams missed on opportunities to score in the second quarter. Boone’s drive stalled on the Crockett 23-yard line.
The Pioneers drove to the Trailblazer-16 in the closing seconds of the second quarter. Boone freshman Tyler Russell came up with an interception near the goal line as the score remained tied 7-7 at the half.
“We were good on the opening drive, but didn’t do anything after that consistently,” Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “Defensively, we tackled him (Kollie) well at times. We let Mason (Britton) outside the pocket at times and that hurt us. In good games, good players are going to rise and I feel Prince did that in the second half.”
SECOND-HALF SURGE
Jordan Williams returned the opening kickoff of the second half 44 yards down to the Boone-30. Kollie scored on a 5-yard run seven plays later for the Crockett lead.
Kollie was getting warmed up and broke free on the left side 43 yards the next Pioneers possession for a touchdown and a 20-7 Crockett lead.
Rylan Trout came up with two huge defensive plays to keep the ’Blazers in the game. After the snap sailed over the head of Crockett’s punter, Trout recovered the ball in the end zone for a Boone touchdown.
The next possession, Trout intercepted a Mason Britton pass and returned the ball to the Crockett 9-yard line. Three runs got it down to the five before Reid’s interception.
“Rylan has played well for us all year. I thought he was going to tip-toe down the sideline and get it,” Jenkins said. “They did a good job of knocking him out (of bounds). We get the ball 1st-and-goal at the nine to win the championship. You have to score and we didn’t.
“I love my kids and we play hard, but we had too many self-inflicted things. I’m an Alabama fan, but like General Neyland said, ‘You’ve got to block them, tackle them and make the least number of mistakes.’ We made more mistakes, and with even teams, that’s the difference in the game.”
NEXT UP
Daniel Boone is scheduled to host Cherokee next Friday in its regular season finale. David Crockett is slated to go on the road at Morristown East.