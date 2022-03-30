Two former David Crockett football players are back on the field as East Tennessee State goes through spring practice and both say they are feeling fine and ready to go.
Quarterback Cade Larkins and defensive end Austin Lewis both suffered knee injuries last year and missed the Bucs’ Southern Conference championship run.
Larkins suffered a torn ACL in January as the Bucs were preparing for the COVID 19-forced spring season. It was quite a blow for the record-setting passer who threw for 11,042 yards and 105 touchdowns at Crockett. He missed the spring season and then sat out the fall season, also suffering a broken foot along the way.
He’s back at it and hoping to get into the mix for some playing time.
“It’s great,” Larkins said. “I’m glad to be back. I’m just trying to do my job, get a good grasp of the offense and understand it.”
ETSU coach George Quarles says he’s hoping Larkins returns to the free-wheeling passer he was before the injury.
“He’s been a little bit unlucky,” Quarles said. “I think Cade is still trying to figure out how healthy he is. He just looks like he might be a little uncomfortable at times, but Cade knows what to do. He’s got to let it rip. He’s almost trying not to make mistakes. But I remember watching his high school tape. You know the ability is there.”
Lewis transferred to ETSU from Liberty and had to sit out the spring COVID season. He was all set to start for the Bucs in the fall before he suffered a knee dislocation during a preseason scrimmage. He tried to come back a few weeks into the season, appearing in four games, but the knee popped out again.
It was a recurring injury that began when he was at Liberty, where he was a freshman All-American. He decided to have surgery to fix it once and for all.
“I feel so good now,” Lewis said. “The confidence is there, which is something that always goes away when you have an injury. I finally got that back.”
Lewis opened spring practice with limitations placed on him because the injury. Since then, he’s been cleared to go full speed.
“I dislocated it so many times and once I got cleared, I could run again and I could sprint again,” he said. “It was a relief. It’s the first time I’ve been healthy since my freshman year at Liberty.”
The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Lewis is expected to be a key cog on the defensive line.
“He’s got some things you can’t teach,” Quarles said. “He’s got great size and strength. He really didn’t get to play last year. I think the big thing for him is to get him healthy, getting reps, because when you’re out that long, it’s hard to just jump back in there. He’s working hard. You hope his reps go up. We need depth at that position so he has a chance to contribute for sure.”