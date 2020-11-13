Much like the historical figure the school is named after, David Crockett fought to the end Friday night in the second round of the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs.
However, the Pioneers weren’t able to overcome multiple miscues in a 27-20 loss to South-Doyle. Coming into the game as the winners of nine straight games, the Pioneers finished the season 9-3.
“We just played so bad to just lose by seven,” Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said. “We turn it over four times and still had a chance to win the game at the end. Our kids never quit. We got down by 13, never batted an eye and went down and scored. Ultimately, you can’t turn the ball over four times and we had a bad snap at the 1-yard line which was basically another turnover. You can’t do that and win big games.”
The Cherokees (8-3), coached by former Unicoi County and University of Tennessee standout Clark Duncan, will go on the road in the quarterfinal round to face two-time defending state champion Knox Central, a 28-14 winner over Halls.
South-Doyle pulled ahead in the third quarter on a 13-yard pass from Nick Martin to Terrell Brown. The next possession, a punt snap sailed over the head of Crockett’s Mason Britton and was downed at the 1-yard line.
Shawn Gary, who had 34 rushes for 143 yards, punched it in the next play for a 27-14 lead. While he was the workhorse, Gary never was able to break in the long strides against the Crockett defense.
“He had a great game for us,” Duncan said. “He’s a horse and we’re going to ride him. The field may have helped slow him down a bit. As crazy as it is, in our area, everybody is on turf. But at the end of the day, it’s football.”
Crockett running back Prince Kollie, a Notre Dame commit, finished his high school career with 22 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns. His 21-yard run down the left side accounted for the game’s final score.
Late in the game, with the Cherokees getting the ball in Crockett territory and looking to run out the clock, the Pioneers’ Gabe Ferrell gave them a final chance. He stripped the ball from Gary to give Crockett possession.
South-Doyle defensive end Levi Herald ended the threat with a couple of big sacks of Britton.
FIRST-HALF COMEBACK
For the second week in a row, the Pioneers fell behind by two scores early.
Taking advantage of an early fumble, Gary scored four plays later on an 8-yard run for the game’s first score. A 7-yard punt on Crockett’s next possession gave the Cherokees another short field and kicker Ewan Johnson booted a 29-yard field goal for 10-0 lead.
Crockett responded with a 14-play, 80-yard drive, capped off by Kollie’s 5-yard touchdown run.
The Pioneers pulled ahead when Britton found a wide-open John Rucker on a 64-yard pass play. Britton ended the night with 169 passing yards and Rucker was the target on most of those with nine catches for 128 yards.
Johnson hit a 26-yard field goal before the half ended as Crockett took a 14-13 edge into halftime.
“We couldn’t have started any worse. We were dropping bubbles and got down 10-0,” Chandley said. “But, we bounced back and had the lead at halftime. We felt fortunate to be up one at the half.”
SETTING THE STANDARD
Despite the loss, it was a season to remember for Crockett. The senior class set a school-record with 33 wins over their high school careers.
“The first thing, I told the seniors no matter what happens in your life — wins, losses, the good times and bad times — always act with class,” Chandley said. “They’ve meant so much to this school and this community. To win 33 games, two conference championships, three playoff wins at Crockett, I couldn’t be more proud of them. They’ve set a new standard in Jonesborough to forever be remembered.”